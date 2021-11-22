ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TA: Ethereum Trims Gains, Why This Level Is The Key For Fresh Increase

By Aayush Jindal
NEWSBTC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum failed to clear $4,400 and started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above $4,120 to start a fresh increase in the near term. Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $4,440 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $4,250 and the 100 hourly...

www.newsbtc.com

#Us Dollar#Moving Average#Ethereum Trims Gains#Eth Usd#Kraken#Ethusd
