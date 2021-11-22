TA: Ethereum Trims Gains, Why This Level Is The Key For Fresh Increase

The Ethereum price is likely to gain ground towards $4800 as the recovery above $4500 could help to mitigate any incoming pressure. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is hovering above $4500 as the coin prepares to gain more bullish signals. The movement to the upside has not allowed the market to bow to the selling activity under $4000 yesterday. At the moment, Ethereum (ETH) is trading above the 9-day and 21- moving averages. In the short term, bearish momentum is very likely especially if the bulls fail to hold the price above $4500 and the 9-day MA is still very below the 21-day MA.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO