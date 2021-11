There was just something about early 2000’s TV that made a lasting impression. Sure, it could be cheesy, but it was also wholesome and frankly educational, too. Even knee-deep in sewage or elbows-deep inside cattle, Mike Rowe kept us entertained while dropping some blue-collar knowledge with his “Dirty Jobs.” Then, in the realm of home remodeling, we had Ty Pennington. Remember him? He brought us “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO