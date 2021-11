Civil society is fast becoming uncivilized. One of the evidences of this is seen in the unraveling of common decency in the area of our speech. Speaking and displaying vulgar words is being defended as part of the freedom of speech. The “f” word is being used more and more to make a political point or to shock people with your point of view. You can see it on placards and flags, T-shirts, and bumper stickers all around our communities. All of these foul words are defended by the appeal to freedom of speech. Our constitution’s bill of rights does guarantee freedom of speech. However, I do not believe our founders had such low and demeaning, and vulgar language in mind.

