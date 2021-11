Issues of race in our society are an ongoing struggle nationwide and the past two weeks have made clear that our community is no exception. While a viral video made race the lead story in the local news, our challenges in our schools and community go deeper and are not going to go away when this story runs its course. The ongoing work of equity and inclusion in our school district and our community needs to continue. We need to be prepared to have difficult and even uncomfortable conversations. Mistakes are an inevitable part of the process.

