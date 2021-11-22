TV Schedules

On the past seasons of “NCIS,” Gibbs had a humorous habit of slapping McGee and DiNozzo on the back of the head when they messed up or were being ridiculous. There was a hilarious moment in the 2006 episode “Driven” where the team had to attend a sexual harassment meeting. Tony got up to ask the question, “What if you slap someone on the back of the head like this,” and proceeded to slap McGee on the back of the head. McGee retaliated by hitting DiNozzo in the stomach with the back of his hand. “Would that be considered inappropriate behavior?” DiNozzo finished with grit teeth.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO