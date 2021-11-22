Vejmelka gets first win, Coyotes knock off Kings 2-1 in OT

The Detroit Red Wings have now lost four games in a row, this time to the lowly Arizona Coyotes, 2-1 in OT. Detroit now has a record of 8-9-3 on the season. The Coyotes came out flying against the Red Wings and forced Sam Gagne to take a tripping penalty at 3:07 of the first period. The Red Wings killed off the penalty and have now killed off 19 straight penalties. It took the Red Wings 8:41 before they has a shot on net. Dylan Larkin chased down a loose puck inside the Coyotes blueline and scored on a breakaway to make it 1-0 Red Wings. Lucas Raymond picked up the only assist. The Red Wings only won 29% of faceoffs during the period. Shots on goal during the first period were even at 8-8.

