ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

World Briefing

Morning Journal
 7 days ago

In Kenosha and beyond, guns become more common on streets. As Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in two killings that he said were self-defense, armed civilians patrolled the streets near the Wisconsin courthouse with guns in plain view. In Georgia, testimony in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers showed that...

www.morningjournalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Joe Biden’s ‘cure’ is what ails us: Goodwin

In the beginning, Build Back Better wasn’t just the most expensive piece of legislation ever. The multitrillion-dollar price tag was a bargain because the bill would totally transform America, President Biden claimed. Whatever the problem, from jobs to climate change to child care, BBB was the solution. Then came inflation,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
HuffingtonPost

QAnon Believers Rattled After Kyle Rittenhouse Calls Extremist Lawyer Lin Wood 'Insane'

QAnon followers were taken aback this week when acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhouse slammed extremist lawyer and longtime QAnon acolyte Lin Wood as “insane.”. As Rittenhouse and Wood faced off against each other, QAnon backers were speaking out in support of the lawyer — or the gunman — indicating a possible fracture in the far-right conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Racial Injustice#Americans#The U S Supreme Court#Gop#Ap#Republicans#The White House
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
Fox News

Rand Paul blasts Fauci: 'Astounding and alarming' to declare 'I represent science'

Dr. Anthony Fauci escalated his spat with some lawmakers over the nation’s COVID-19 response by claiming they oppose "science." Fauci has served as the face of the government’s pandemic response, putting him at odds with lawmakers who remain critical of that response. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has frequently sparred with Fauci over various statements and policies the president’s chief medical adviser has made or endorsed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
orlandoweekly.com

Letters to the editor: 'If you don't want Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024, the Democrats need to change course'

In our Nov. 10 issue, opinion writer Jeffrey Billman's Informed Dissent column concerned the potential outcomes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss ("Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin's win"). In Billman's view, "rather than 'moving to the center' in the name of unlikely self-preservation, they'd be better served by locking in as much as they can before Republicans reclaim the majority and halt progress on climate change, health care, and wealth inequality." Several readers disagreed, and at least one offered a cogent argument as to why.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy