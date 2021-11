At the foot of the mountains separating the city of Kabul from the farmland plains to the north, the plyboard coffins are laid on the ground in the shape of a fan. Four of them are so small, child-size, that only one man is needed to carry them. It’s Aug. 30, two weeks after the Afghan government and its security forces collapsed and the Taliban had seized control of Kabul, and around 200 men gather for a burial. The men from the immediate family are delirious with grief, struggling at times to stand. Friends and family walk in stunned silence, moving...

