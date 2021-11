Social Infrastructure Could Be a Gift for Some and a Grinch for Others. The fourth quarter of 2021 is shaping up well with the S&P 500 (SPX) rising about 10% from October 1 to its November high. While stocks had a severe drop on Black Friday, they started bouncing back the following Monday helping the fourth quarter to live up to its reputation as being a strong time of the year for equities. However, the rise of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is a new risk that could stymy fourth quarter growth.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO