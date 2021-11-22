ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FNE at Ljubljana IFF 2021: Panah Panahi's Hit The Road Wins Kingfisher Award

By Damijan Vinter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLJUBLJANA: The Iranian road film Hit the Road directed by Panah Panahi, the son of acclaimed director Jafar Panahi, won the Kingfisher Award for the best film at the 32nd Ljubljana IFF. This directorial debut with a subtly humorous multi-layered portrait of a loving Iranian family on its unique road trip,...

