FNE at Ljubljana IFF 2021: Panah Panahi's Hit The Road Wins Kingfisher Award

Nine titles have also been selected for the Georgian Documentaries Competition, while the Georgian Shorts + Animation Competition was completed with 18 films. “After 2020’s online festival, we are proud that this year our festival will be back in Cinema Amirani, where the audiences will get a chance to experience films on a big screen and with a good sound system. The festival team selected all the best film productions from all around the world, with most films screened twice, as the Cinema seats count is cut in half due to Covid pandemic. Additional regulations will be in place: audience members will be asked to present their “Green Passports”, or negative PCR-test results before the screening; face-masks and social distancing in the halls is also mandatory. Nonetheless, we believe everyone will enjoy watching exceptional films together and have some time and space to discuss them afterwards”, Program Coordinator Gurami Ghonghadze told FNE.

