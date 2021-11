“Spiritwalker,” a fantasy action film about a man who wakes up in a new body every twelve hours, grabbed the top spot at the South Korean box office over the weekend. It was one of three new films to get significant releases, a possible sign that Korea’s theatrical market is steadying. Directed by Yoon Jae-kyun, “Spiritwalker” earned $2.16 million over the weekend, representing a 31% share of the overall market, according to data from Kobis, the theatrical tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). Over its five opening days, it managed $2.96 million. Sales agency K-Movie has confirmed to Variety...

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO