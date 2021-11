Kiana Webb, one of the country’s most successful women in business and community focused philanthropy, had a revelation. She felt that she had seemingly reached the pinnacle of her career, yet she felt unfulfilled. Webb embarked on a journey of self-discovery, determining that she wanted more for herself, her life, and for others. While on this path, Webb created Joyful Moments, a wellness subscription box, which is the first in a slate of upcoming product offerings that she designed and inspired. Joyful Moments was recently highlighted on the WisePause Wellness Virtual Global Experience broadcast as part of its WisePause Lifestyle LIVE Showcase. The Joyful Moments box comes replete with products that delight all five senses.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO