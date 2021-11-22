ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungarian Project Elephant Wins Tallinn MIDPOINT TV Launch Prize

Cover picture for the articleTALLINN: The Hungarian TV series project Elephant from writer David Csicskar and producer Balazs Zachar won the HBO Europe award of 5,000 EUR at MIDPOINT TV Launch, held as part of...

cineuropa.org

MIDPOINT Smash Cut begins in Tallinn

MIDPOINT Smash Cut is a development programme (see the news) that is entirely focused on and dedicated to the development of short-form series. After an online kick-off session, the residential workshop is already running, having started on 14 November, and it will conclude on 20 November. It is being held in partnership with Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event. Furthermore, the programme will offer one open lecture for the TV Beats audience.
filmneweurope.com

Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event Launches TV Beats Forum

TALLINN: TV Beats Forum will present eight series projects as part of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event’s new TV Beats co-financing market. The industry programme of the Tallinn Film Festival, which marks its 20th edition this year, runs 19 – 26 November 2021. TV Beats Forum will be held in person and online 19 and 20 November.
filmneweurope.com

Croatian films at PÖFF Shorts in Tallinn

Two Croatian titles, one of which will appear in the main competition programme, screening at PÖFF Shorts, the short film and animation festival held in Tallinn, Estonia. The festival runs 16th – 24th November, in parallel to the 25th Black Nights Film Festival which will show a minority Croatian co-production The Cars We Drove into Capitalism directed by Boris Missirkov and Georgi Bogdanov.
filmneweurope.com

Lithuanian Troll Farm Wins TV Beats Forum

TALLINN: The Lithuanian project Troll Farm is the winner of the first edition of the co-financing market TV Beats Forum at Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, taking place 19 – 26 November 2021 at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The dramedy written by Domantė Urmonaitė and Martynas Mendelis, directed by...
filmneweurope.com

Announcing the projects selected for Kids Kino Lab 2022!

A total of 13 projects will participate in the 7th edition of the Kids Kino Lab script development workshop, which is aimed at developing feature-length film and series projects for young viewers. The projects will be developed under the guidance of script tutors Philip LaZebnik, Kirsten Bonnén Rask and Armin...
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: POFF Shorts 2021 Announces Winners

TALLINN: POFF Shorts, which operates under the umbrella of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, running 12 – 28 November 2021, awarded the best live action short prize to the Cambodian film Sunrise in My Mind by Danech San. The win makes the film eligible for the short film Oscar nomination.
