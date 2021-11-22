ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Falling Star Concessions Review

By Eddy
wichitabyeb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile out at the Old Town Farm and Art Market, I wanted to check out a stand I’ve never written about. It’s Falling Star Concessions. They are a little pop-up that specializes in limeades and often found at the farmers market...

www.wichitabyeb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wichitabyeb.com

Revisiting the poke bowls at Crafted

Over the years, the local food scene has lost some of their poke options. The last standing brick and mortar option to serve the delicious Hawaiian dish is Crafted over at 8918 W. 21st St. It may be familiar to some as they also owned PokeMix that closed in west Wichita last year.
RESTAURANTS
wichitabyeb.com

Underrated desserts at Paleteria La Reyna

In our household, we eat desserts year-round. If it’s freezing out, we will still eat cold treats with no shame. While we were in north Wichita, I tossed out the idea of getting some ice cream despite it being windy and cold. There wasn’t any opposition in my idea so I said, “Let’s go check out Paleteria La Reyna!” It’s a long-time staple in Wichita that serves not just Mexican food, but some of the best desserts in town.
RESTAURANTS
wichitabyeb.com

Roasted duck available at KimSon Asian Market for $29.99

With the holiday season, perhaps you want to spice things up and add something different other than turkey and ham. Why not roasted duck? Insert KimSon Asian Market. The Asian grocery store at 960 E. Pawnee is now selling them for a limited time. All of their roasted ducks are...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
wichitabyeb.com

River City Sweet Shop Revisited

The Aria Bakery space has a new tenant, and it’s someone many of you may be familiar with. River City Sweet Shop who used to operate at 13th and Woodlawn and most recently was located next door to Aria Bakery has taken over the space. They decided to stay in the Normandie shopping center, which has seen a major facelift in recent years. I wanted to stop by just to go check it out and get some sweets for the family.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Weather#Hot Chocolate#Sweetened Condensed Milk#Food Drink#Brazilian#Happy Dining
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Tis The Season: The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Wine Collection

It’s not every day that one gets to drink Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tache Grand Cru Monopole 1999, but when you’re a wine collector, drinking a bottle this rare could happen a few times in your life. For us, it hasn’t happened yet. Could it be we’re hanging out in the wrong wine circles? […] The post ‘Tis The Season: The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Wine Collection appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
wichitabyeb.com

A look at the menu of the upcoming eastside Wichita restaurant, Dōma

The revival of dining in and around Towne East Square continues on with Dōma who is set to open this winter. The new restaurant is set to open at 7703 E. Douglas in the former Carlos O’Kelly’s space that has sat vacant for years. Owners completely renovated the building, with one of the coolest additions being a patio that sits on the east side of the space.
RESTAURANTS
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Patrick Star Show “The Yard Sale”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Grandpat Star finds that his things are being sold at a yard sale without his permission, so he goes over his crazy history with all his stuff. As mentioned in previous reviews, Grandpat Star is probably one the more dynamic characters among the Star family in this show, since he has a distinct personality that stands out from the rest of the family. Apparently distinct enough that it warranted having a double length episode (at least for this show that usually has ten minute episodes usually) about his weird past. Apparently Grandpat Star is a timeless eldritch abomination of a creature who has been around for millennia doing weird odd jobs with ancestors of characters like Mr Krabs and Pearl. Unless he’s just using them as examples for his weird stories, and I guess part of the fun of this kind of character is that his memory might not be what it used to be, so he could just be making stuff up as he goes along. BUT he could also be exactly right about all of it, meaning that he really is a time travelling ancient gladiatorial rodeo clown, medieval dentist, gold rush era vacuum salesman, and then doing all that again in a chrome future (deep cut call back to the episode when Squidward broke time!). Either explanation is potentially very hilarious, and it’s legitimately up in the air which one is the funnier option.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Mary’s Pizza Italian Kitchen inside Towne East Square

A new dining option has arrived to Towne East Square. Sitting between JC Penny and Von Maur in the former Noodles & Co. space is Mary’s Pizza Italian Kitchen. It’s on the east-facing end of the mall and has their own entrance for the restaurant. Here’s a first look at what to expect.
RESTAURANTS
wichitabyeb.com

Bill’s Charcoal Grill Revisited

It’s time to revisit one of my favorite spots in town, Bill’s Charcoal Grill. The restaurant has sat at the corner of 29th and Arkansas for decades and is one of the few restaurants in town to get a flavorful char-grilled burgers. Let’s give them their due. ============. 2957 N...
RESTAURANTS
Houston Chronicle

Holiday tamales have been a Texas tradition for generations. But how did it start?

Editor's Note: This article originally ran on Nov. 27, 2020. For much of her life, Juany Balderas hated making tamales. It took her family three days to make enough for extended relatives back in her native Mier Y Noriega, Mexico — days spent painstakingly slaughtering pigs, mixing the masa, grinding pork shoulder, rolling up corn husks and steaming dozens upon dozens of the creations over an open flame. She tried to avoid the process as much as possible, learning only to make the masa from her grandmother so she could skip the more labor-intensive parts.
TEXAS STATE
premierguitar.com

Red Witch Binary Star Review

Smartly organized control set encourages intuitive, interactive performance. Nice build quality. Nice range of familiar-to-wild sounds. Modulation depth control gets very deep, very fast. Delays with modulation are common, but delays that do deep, varied modulation colors often live on the more complex side of the user-friendliness spectrum. Red Witch's...
TECHNOLOGY
skyatnightmagazine.com

Vixen Polarie U Star Tracker review

Vixen was among the first manufacturers to launch a lightweight star tracker into the market with its Vixen Polarie. With a vast array of such trackers now available, we took their latest offering, the Vixen Polarie U for some dark-sky testing. It is sold as a standalone unit that does...
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

Lego Star Wars Razor Crest review

Fans find many ways to express their love for Star Wars. Some get tattoos, others name their children Luke, and others add to their Lego collection. The Lego Star Wars Razor Crest lets you recreate the rough around the edges craft shuttling the Mandalorian and The Child (it’s from Season 1, so he doesn’t have a name yet) all over space.
SHOPPING
revuewm.com

Review: Gilmore’s Rising Star Series Is a Gift

The 2020 Gilmore Festival was thwarted, like so many live performances, by the pandemic; however, the Rising Stars Series has returned, offering eager piano enthusiasts an opportunity to experience playing from the world’s best and brightest keyboard stylists either live, in-person, or live streamed from Kalamazoo. Sunday’s dreary afternoon was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy