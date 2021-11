The past eighteen to twenty months have seen one of Hawaii's most precious features - it's tourism - decline. Consequently, there's been a knock-on effect on real estate prices. Valuations of Hawaii condos for sale have either declined, or ticked higher only marginally. More importantly, demand for vacation rentals dipped too. However, of late, things seem to be picking-up. And with a broader economic recovery in sight, it's clear that home prices will start moving higher too. For anyone looking to invest in real estate, a move into Hawaii's vacation rental segment might make sense now.

