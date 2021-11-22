ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler, Texas Ministry & Melz On The MIC Delivers Turkeys To Those In Need

By Melz On The MIC
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We could argue all day about the history and the story behind the creation of "Thanksgiving" but the "meaning" of the upcoming holiday should be something we strive for in our daily lives: To show gratitude for the blessings you have and to be willing to offer up kindness in...

1073kissfmtexas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107-3 KISS-FM

Lindale, Texas Resident Spreads Holiday Cheer By Surprising Families With Chips

The holidays in East Texas can bring out some very heartwarming stories. It can be anything from the stories years ago of the valuable gold coin piece that was left in a Salvation Army kettle for many years in a row or a stranger paying off all the layaways at Walmart. This story out of Lindale is not on those levels but the holiday spirit produced by this gesture is just as big.
LINDALE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Active Canine Seeking Active Family In East Texas

It reads like a romance ad, as it should! Adopting a dog is a lifelong commitment not only for you but to them too. Babes is currently looking for her new lifelong family. Babes is an active, high-energy dog that is patiently waiting to be adopted from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. She is looking for a family that enjoys the outdoors, loves to play, and have a good time. She has a big heart with lots of love to give to an active family with children. She'll stay in shape because she loves to go on walks and loves to stick her head out of the window when going on a car ride. Babes is about forty pounds and she has been spayed, and is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Babes will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Turkey, TX
Tyler, TX
Society
City
Tyler, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

The Season Of Giving Back Is In Full Effect In Tyler, Texas

Imagine if you will, if we all really lived up to the meaning and the "spirit" of the "holidays" instead of bickering over the meaningless nonsense that causes debates about this time of the year. There are those who will say there's a "War On Thanksgiving and Christmas" but its all really just "media" hype to keep folks "engaged" and arguing. What we should be focused on is "giving thanks" and "giving back".
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

WARNING: This is The Worst Way To Deep Fry A Turkey This Year in Tyler, Texas

We are coming upon one of the greatest and most delicious holidays of the year, Thanksgiving. There will be plenty of turkey and mashed potatoes and green bean casserole and apple pie to send us into a food coma. One thing we see every year, however, is a news story about someone getting severely injured, or even killed, trying to fry a turkey for that Thanksgiving meal. Let's learn what not to do to stay safe this Thanksgiving.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkeys#East Texas#Central Texas#Christmas#Charity#Texas Ministry Melz
107-3 KISS-FM

Don’t Miss the Mistletoe and Magic Auction and Events in Tyler, Texas

If you're ready for Christmas and are already feeling the holiday spirit there is one event coming up in Tyler, Texas that you must visit. It's one of those events that people look forward to all year long, and it's quickly approaching. The Junior League of Tyler is once again putting on the Mistletoe & Magic Market taking place at The Rose Garden from December 1st through the 4th.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Longstanding Tyler, Texas Athletic Club Shutting It’s Doors For Good

A once-popular Tyler athletic club will be permanently closing its doors at the end of the year. After more than three and a half decades of business, Woodcreek Athletic Club in Tyler announced on their Facebook page Tuesday (November 23rd) that they would be closing at the end of 2021. The statement reads in part that they 'will be ceasing operation as a fitness facility on December 31, 2021'.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
107-3 KISS-FM

Henderson, Texas Native Creates Clothing Line Representing East Texas

I was scrolling through Facebook recently when ad popped up for "The ETX Collection" and I immediately became intrigued to learn more about it. Luckily, I already knew someone connected with the brand, platinum producer, film maker and businessman Michael "Boogielow" Baker, who I ran into at a party, rocking some of the gear. He began to share the story with me about how the brand came to be and he introduced me to the creator of The ETX Collection Benjamin Harkless.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

Ft. Worth, Texas Student Caught On Video Yelling And Striking Teacher

The restraint a Fort Worth, Texas teacher showed after being struck by a student was remarkable. A video only shows part of the action, most of the time we do not know what leads up to an incident, we just see that initial action along with the reaction from whoever is 'rolling' at the time. A video surfaced online showing a student at Fort Worth's Castleberry High School approaching and yelling at a teacher and eventually ends up striking the teacher on the arm. What isn't clear is what led up to the interaction, but what is clear is that this student assaulted a teacher.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

Blue Bell’s New Flavor is a Holiday Favorite Drink in Freezers Now across East Texas

A drink on many East Texas tables this holiday is eggnog. It's an interesting drink that's milky, sweet and when a certain adult spirit is added, it can really turn that ugly sweater party into a good time. The creative folks over at Blue Bell decided to take that sweet holiday drink and turn it into a frozen treat that's available right now to be put in your freezer.
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Need A Turkey? Melz’s Birthday Turkey Giveaway For East Texas

I know Thanksgiving is right around the corner next week but before the big holiday, there's another big day you need to know about: MY BIRTHDAY!. That's right! My birthday is this weekend to be exact and normally, I would try to throw a big birthday bash or harass everyone for gifts. Instead, this year, I want to GIVE BACK TO YOU East Texas.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Visit this New Exciting Christmas Event Only 90 Minutes Away from Tyler, TX

If your family Christmas tradition includes a visit to DFW each year, this year may be a little different. ICE! is not returning to the Gaylord in 2021. I visited the ICE! event several years ago, and it was so much fun. When I attended in 2015, it was a Christmas Around the World theme, and so beautiful. Ice sculptures were created and dyed to look like people from all around the world, and showed Christmas traditions and customs from each country. It was literally very cool.
DALLAS, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Heartwarming Lindale, Texas Couple Helps Family of Active Duty Soldier

Sometimes you just don't know how you're going to impact others, which is why it's so important to stay positive and be nice. There was a heartwarming story that I found on a Lindale, Texas social media group that was so incredible that I had to share it with you. It all started at the Lindale, Texas Walmart when this couple did something that will be remembered for many years.
LINDALE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy