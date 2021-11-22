ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

The Drive 11.21.21: Basketball begins heating up

By GPC Staff
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas can't quite pull out its second-straight win in a loss to TCU, while Baylor ends K-State's four-game winning streak as both schools see their basketball seasons heat up....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheInterMountain.com

Bowl berth at stake tonight for Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN — Entering the final week of the regular season, West Virginia is at a fork in the road. The first path, one that is cleared and smooth, sees the Mountaineers lose tonight, ending their season. The other leads to a bowl appearance, but features the Kansas Jayhawks standing firmly in the way.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Ottumwa Courier

Prep basketball: Ottumwa freshmen begin hoops odyssey

BLOOMFIELD — For a school that typically plays some of the biggest schools in the state, the first game for several Ottumwa High School basketball players took place Saturday in a much more intimate setting. "It was pretty hot inside that gym," OHS freshman Miya Fuller said after playing her...
OTTUMWA, IA
Village Living

The Reset: Football into quarterfinals, basketball begins

20211105 Mountain Brook football vs. Southside-Gadsden. Mountain Brook players celebrate at the end of a football game versus Southside-Gadsden at Spartan Stadium in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Mountain Brook, Ala. The Spartans beat the Panthers, 63-0. Photo by Laura Chramer. Over...
seehafernews.com

Boys Basketball and Wrestling Workouts to Begin Today

Today marks the first day of practice sessions for high school boys’ basketball and wrestling teams around our area and the state of Wisconsin. Meanwhile, a handful of girls basketball teams actually tip off their season with games tomorrow night (November 16th).
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Tcu#Baylor#Gopowercat Com#Podcast Network#Wibw#Kansas State#The Powercat Podcast
kniakrls.com

Season Begins at Home For Pleasantville Girls Basketball

Pleasantville’s girls’ basketball squad will open the season Monday night as they will battle with the Saydel Eagles. The Trojans are coming off a 2020-21 season in which they finished with double-digit wins for the first time since 2017-18. Pleasantville finished last season with a 10-11 overall record and a 6-8 West Central Conference record. The Trojans will be returning four starters from last season, who are Rachel Harvey, Adi Adreon, Riley Thill, and Malorie McKinney. McKinney, Harvey, and Adreon were the top three scorers for Pleasantville. Coach Jeff Cook tells KNIA Sports that despite Saydel’s recent struggles, he still believes that they should not be overlooked.
Ottumwa Courier

JUCO basketball: Warriors heat up against McCook

OTTUMWA — Eighth-ranked Indian Hills outscored McCook 25-8 in the final seven minutes of the first half, pulling away for the second time in as many nights for a decisive lead on the way to a comfortable win at the Hellyer Student Life Center. The Warriors used an aggressive half-court...
dailypostathenian.com

McMinn County sweeps Clinton to begin basketball season

As chaotic as their season opener was, the McMinn County boys’ first win of the Randy Casey era still came down to simple free throws. The Cherokees went on a fourth-quarter stretch in which they made 14-15 from the stripe to put the wraps on a 62-52 win over Clinton on Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
thenewshouse.com

Fresh Squeezed Podcast: Basketball season heats up

In this week’s episode of Fresh Squeezed Sports, The NewsHouse recaps Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball games against Drexel and Notre Dame. The hosts begin the episode with a brief preview of Syracuse football‘s upcoming matchup at NC State. Syracuse has two more chances to earn a sixth win and traditional bowl eligibility.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
theportlandsun.com

Portland basketball round up

The Portland girls basketball team dropped its opening game of the season on Tuesday, 34-32, to visiting White House Heritage High School. Cheyenne Gregory paced the Lady Panthers with 10 points while Heritage’s Claire King also poured in 10 points. Portland trailed by six at the end of the first...
alaskananooks.com

Nanooks Women's Basketball Begins Season in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE – The Alaska Nanooks women's basketball team opens their season in a familiar place this weekend. They'll play two in Anchorage at the Seawolf Hoops Classic. Location Alaska Airlines Center | Anchorage, Alaska. Last Time Out. Nanooks women's basketball is set to be on the court for the first...
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown’s Seat Will Be RED HOT if West Virginia Loses to Kansas

Morgantown, West Virginia – Progress. That’s all that West Virginia fans want from the Mountaineers football program. If (and that’s a big if) West Virginia loses to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, it would be very difficult to paint a rosy picture about Neal Brown’s first three seasons at West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
doorcountydailynews.com

High school basketball round-up: Sevastopol girls win blowout, boys begin season

The Sevastopol girls basketball team kicked off the holiday week with a convincing victory Monday night with another contest scheduled for Tuesday. In Monday night girls' hoops action, the Pioneers crushed Stockbridge 67-5. They are back in action Tuesday with a game at Wausaukee. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m.
Arizona Daily Sun

Eagles boys basketball begins play Wednesday

It was a quick turnaround for the Flagstaff Eagles multi-sport athletes taking on the upcoming boys basketball season, and even summer ball feels like a short time ago for many of the players who participated in it. But, starting Wednesday with a tournament in Surprise, the 2021-22 campaign is set to begin.
BamaCentral

For Alabama Basketball, J.D. Davison is Heating Up at Just the Right Time

Have you ever received encouraging words from a friend or mentor that changed your approach to a situation or a problem? Have you ever been going through a difficult time, then suddenly receive some much-needed words of wisdom that helped change your mindset and ultimately helped you get out of that struggle?
hustlebelt.com

MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 72: Football winds down as basketball heats up!

It’s hard to believe that the end of football season is upon us. Obviously, we still have a lot to look forward to, with conference championship weekend and bowl season still ahead of us. Nonetheless, the last week of the regular season is always a bittersweet time. Luckily, we’ve got hoops season underway to distract us.
graingertoday.com

Washburn Lady Pirates begin basketball season

WASHBURN – The Washburn High School Lady Pirates basketball team bounced back from a season opening loss to end the first week with two straight victories. The Lady Pirates staged a furious fourth quarter rally, doubling the score on Chuckey-Doak High School and came away with a 41-37 victory Monday, November 22.
WASHBURN, TN
247Sports

Up In The Rafters: Team Basketball

Following a weekend in which UNC lost to two ranked opponents and then beat UNC-Asheville unimpressively, Justin Jackson and Taylor Vippolis break down everything when it comes to Carolina Basketball on Inside Carolina’s newest podcast, Up In The Rafters. Similar to this UNC team that has five players averaging in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Outlining the help Notre Dame needs to make the College Football Playoff

Notre Dame is in the clubhouse and kicked back on the sofa. The No. 6 Irish turned in their metaphorical scorecard – an 11-1 record with seven straight wins, likely two top-25 victories when the rankings refresh Tuesday and clear progress from Week 1 to Week 13. The final audition, a 45-14 win over Stanford, should push them up at least one spot in Tuesday’s updated College Football Playoff top 25 because of No. 2 Ohio State’s expected fall after its loss to No. 5 Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

36K+
Followers
267K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy