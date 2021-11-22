The Drive 11.21.21: Basketball begins heating up

Pleasantville’s girls’ basketball squad will open the season Monday night as they will battle with the Saydel Eagles. The Trojans are coming off a 2020-21 season in which they finished with double-digit wins for the first time since 2017-18. Pleasantville finished last season with a 10-11 overall record and a 6-8 West Central Conference record. The Trojans will be returning four starters from last season, who are Rachel Harvey, Adi Adreon, Riley Thill, and Malorie McKinney. McKinney, Harvey, and Adreon were the top three scorers for Pleasantville. Coach Jeff Cook tells KNIA Sports that despite Saydel’s recent struggles, he still believes that they should not be overlooked.

8 DAYS AGO