Bakersfield, CA

FFX Semifinal Edition: Independence’s Ledon Denmark wins player of the week

By Taylor Schaub
KGET
KGET
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAu1Y_0d3eUHgl00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Independence High School quarterback Ledon Demark wins our FFX: Player of the week award after rushing for 154 yards and 4 touchdowns in the semifinals of the 2021 CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs.

KGET

BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

