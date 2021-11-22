FFX Semifinal Edition: Independence’s Ledon Denmark wins player of the week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Independence High School quarterback Ledon Demark wins our FFX: Player of the week award after rushing for 154 yards and 4 touchdowns in the semifinals of the 2021 CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
