ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, NE

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,195,000

Fremont Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - The GORGEOUS home you have been waiting for!!! Absolutely breathtaking, custom, 1-owner, well maintained, sprawling ranch walk-out looking out to one of the most gorgeous...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern

At home | Dreamy Master Bedrooms

Much more than just the place you sleep, today’s master bedroom should function as a truly personal in-home retreat. Your bedroom is, or should be, a haven to escape the daily routines and a tranquil place to destress. Before diving into a new design, it is important to develop a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dallas News

See a five-bedroom Flower Mound house that has a hidden room

Is a secret room on your dream house bucket list? Take a look at this Flower Mound home in the Estates at Tour 18 community. Inside its 6,199 square feet, you’ll find five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. One of those suites is hidden behind a secret entrance that leads up a staircase to the second level, where the bedroom and bathroom sit.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Daily Progress

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $635,000

As you view this gracious home in Still Meadow, note the great attention to detail with the quality finishes throughout the home---stunning moldings and chair railings, handsome hardwood floors, plantation shutters, custom bookcases, etc. The home provides a marvelous traffic pattern for formal & informal entertaining that can overflow to the private deck. The property has been professionally landscaped with an eye to deer proofing, conserving water usage, privacy, & monthly care. Handsome hardscaping & stone paths meander through the property. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with double oven, gas cooktop, generous size pantry, & granite counters that open to the family room with a gas fireplace. The large master bedroom suite provides room for a gracious sitting area. On the 2nd level there are three additional bedrooms, one with an attached study/library. The terrace level is handsomely finished to accommodate a huge library with a small patio off of it, a bedroom, billard room, & utility room. This is a home that could easily accommodate a multigenerational family. A generator provides power for the main & terrace levels, garage door, & HVAC. Conveniently located to Charlottesville’s many amenities. Meticulously maintained.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
City
Bennington, NE
Local
Nebraska Business
PennLive.com

Home with pool, 12+ acres, two bar areas, horse arena and stables for $2.2M: Cool Spaces

This custom-built brick and stone-accented home has room to spare with 6,600-square-feet, including a finished walk-out lower level. With seven bedrooms, five fireplaces and a bright two-story great room with double-sided fireplace accented by a floor-to-ceiling brick and stone, the home checks all of the boxes. It includes a dining room with tray ceiling, first floor master bedroom with double-sided fireplace and large ensuite bath, and updated custom kitchen and breakfast room.
REAL ESTATE
Fremont Tribune

Historical homes you can own in the Fremont area

Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - This remarkable home is a rare find that comes with a profound history. It's charming in every aspect! It was once known as the first college West of the Mississippi. Remodeled to resemble a Western lodge, this 3.6 acre property is loaded with rustic details including the antler chandelier and all the wooden details throughout this stunning home! Relax in the fully updated modern master bath with a beautiful standalone bath and a glass enclosed shower. Outside you can appreciate the amazing views in your own outdoor oasis. Loads of outdoor luxuries for entertaining such as your own campsite, pool and treehouse. Just beyond the home is an oversized outbuilding that is temperature controlled with plenty of storage space. This warm and inviting home will have you feeling like you're on vacation!
FREMONT, NE
WJON

Minnesota House Still for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Room#Windows#Coffee#Closets#Bedroom Home#Laundry Lake
The Grand Rapids Press

Party palace: Giant home with indoor pool, sauna, bar and 2-story library on the market in Midland

MIDLAND, MI — There’s a home for sale in Midland that features an indoor pool, bar, humidor, two-story library, and more than 6,000 square feet of living space. The home, located at 5606 Pondview Drive in Midland, is listed for $899,900. This custom Martelli Construction home is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
MIDLAND, MI
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

566 S Main Street

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Naperville! Only two blocks to Downtown! First floor bedroom can be used as the Master Beds. 2 upstair Bedrooms. 2 full Baths! Bonus room in Basement can be 4th Bedroom! Plenty of storage! Large lot And Much More Schedule your Showings Today!!
NAPERVILLE, IL
willcountygazette.com

Top 10 Channahon, Illinois home sales for October 2021

These are the top 10 home sales for Channahon, Illinois in October 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In October 2021, there were 13 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $292,000 in Channahon. Top 10 home sales in Channahon for October 2021. BuyerAddressSale Price. John Edward and Edward Albert...
CHANNAHON, IL
presspubs.com

Community thrift store stocked with treasures

SHOREVIEW — A vacant dentist office that has been closed for nearly 15 years in the Shoreview Village Mall is now the home of the Overflow Community Thrift Store, a nonprofit founded by Cathy Oestreich and Cinthia Velasquez. “Both of us work in the schools as paras in special education,...
SHOREVIEW, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy