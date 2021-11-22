ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recovering firmware for HP H222 SAS controller (LSI 9217-4i4e) - is my card bricked ?

By madbrain
High Point Enterprise
 8 days ago

Moderator - I'm not really sure which sub-forum to post this in, please feel free to move to the right one. I have an HPE H222 PCIe 3.0 x8 SAS controller. The chip is made by Symbios Logic/LSI/Avago/Broadcom . The label on...

community.hpe.com

High Point Enterprise

HPE-iLOCmdlets 3.2.0.0 contains multiple bugs

It seems like the latest version of the cmdlets is quite bug ridden, including old bugs that have resurfaced. Anyone else having issues with it ?. Start-HPEiLOCertificateSigningRequest does not work unless using 'en-us' as locale. Set-HPEiLODirectorySetting option "-DirectoryServerAddress" adds a ":636" to the variable given, making the servername of the...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus BIOS password?

Just tried to install an OS on the HPE ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus, and am asked for an Administrator password in the HTML5 console, and my admin password for the ilo is not recognized, cannot get past it, have flashed the bios but am still asked for the password. anyone know of anything I can do to resolve this issue.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Complete model-free siding mode control (CMFSMC)

This study presents a complete model-free sliding mode control (CMFSMC) framework for the control of continuous-time non-affine nonlinear dynamic systems with unknown models. The novelty lies in the introduction of two equalities to assign the derivative of the sliding functions, which generally bridges the designs of those model-based SMC and model-free SMC. The study includes a double SMC (DSMC) design, state observer design, and desired reference state vector design (whole system performance), which all do not require plant nominal models. The preconditions required in the CMFSMC are the plant dynamic order and the boundedness of plant and disturbances. U-model based control (U-control) is incorporated to configure the whole control system, that is (1) taking model-free double SMC as a robust dynamic inverter to cancel simultaneously both nonlinearity and dynamics of the underlying plants, (2) taking a model-free state observer to estimate the state vector, (3) taking invariant controller to specify the whole control system performance in a linear output feedback control and to provide desired reference state vector. The related properties are studied to support the concept/configuration development and the analytical formulations. Simulated case studies demonstrate the developed framework and show off the transparent design procedure for applications and expansions.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Upgrading Simplivity Firmware

I plan to upgrade a Simplivity setup from 3.7.7 with SVTSP-2018_1127.01 and ESXi 6.5 U2c to the latest possible OVC , SVTSP and ESXI. I have found in the community a lot of people asking the same question and somehow figuring it out themselves but it was never documented quite well.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HP 2510G-24 Switch Licensing

I am new to HP switches and recently been working on a HP ProCurve 2510G-24 switch. I have read that some ProCurve switches require licenses to activate certain features and would like to. know if the above named switch requires a license too. If yes, what are the license options...
ELECTRONICS
High Point Enterprise

How to set access rights to OneView REST API

My OneView-user account has the role "Infrastructure administrator". if I try to access HPE OneView REST API via browser or Terraform provider "oneview", the following error occurs:. {"errorCode":"AUTHORIZATION_MISSING_AUTH_HEADER","message":"Authorization error: Missing 'auth' header.","details":"Missing 'auth' header from the request.","recommendedActions":["Please provide the missing 'auth' header value and try again."],"errorSource":null,"nestedErrors":[],"data":{}}. │ Response Details: You...
INTERNET
High Point Enterprise

Marvell Blog: Why Fibre Channel is Still the One for Connecting Servers to Shared Storage

For the past two decades, Fibre Channel has been the gold standard protocol in Storage Area Networking (SAN) and has been a mainstay in the data center for mission-critical workloads, providing high-availability connectivity between servers, storage arrays and backup devices. If you’re new to this market, you may have wondered if the technology’s origin has some kind of British backstory. Actually, the spelling of “Fibre” simply reflects the fact that the protocol supports not only optical fiber but also copper cabling; though the latter is for much shorter distances.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

DL380p Gen8

Please help me with this issue. The server Shutdown and when I power it on and check the server, there is No Faulty hardware. Kindly help me. What is the root cause of this Issue. (XR: 14 00 MID: FF OD FE CE CO FF FF 32 32 0C 0C...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

End of Life of HP DL180 G9 Server

I have HP Proliant DL180 G9 Server, I want to know the end of life of this model. how to check?. The opinions expressed above are the personal opinions of the authors, not of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. By using this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Rules of Participation.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE Power Protector UPS software origin

Even though there is no charge for this application, I need to find out the nation(s) where the HPE Power Protector UPS software is developed so that I can document this in a formal approval request. Any help from HPE would be appreciated.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

SPP via OV with Secure Boot

I've tried to find a fix list for the lastest SPP but not able to find one so before I start down the update road on our estate, does anyone know if the issue with applying firmware to the NX2 10g adaptor on a server that is configured with secure boot has been fixed?
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

How do I check the bios and CLPD version of DL380 server ?

How do I check the bios and CLPD version of DL380 server ?. I don't have idea how to check the bios and CPLD version for DL380 server. As far as I know, I might install the linux and use the dmidecode command read out the bios version but it spend time to install linux.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Nimble NCM versions

Is it necessary to match the version of NCM with the version of ESXi installed on the VMware host or are they backward compatible?. eg if I have a mix of ESXi 7.x and 6.x hosts connected to the same Nimble array must I install NCM 6.7 on the 6.7 hosts, NCM 6.5 on the 6.5 hosts and NCM 7.0 on the 7 hosts? Or is NCM backward compatible so that I can install NCM 7.0 in all the hosts I have?
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

QW ist not starting

I've managed to install 3PAR simulator with remote copy. Now I want to add quorum witness and have downloaded rcopy_qw_2.1.000.ESX_QR482-11156.iso, deployed the VM and configured both nodes. However, showrcopy -qw informs about its status Not-started. A reboot does also not solve this issue, status starts with Initializing and end up in Not-started.
COMPUTERS

