3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $325,000

You need a home that is true representation of move in ready Then you may want to look no more! This custom built home one resting just in the outskirts of Bristol VA and Abingdon, VA helps define the word cared. Entering from the covered front porch to the striking foyer filled with an abundance of natural light with nearly floor to ceiling windows allowing the light in to magnify the approx. 16 FT vaulted ceilings in the great room & gleaming hardwood flowing though main level. Bedroom just off the right of foyer with double doors could also double as an office as there are built ins in place. Just off the great room as well as being partially opened to the great room you will find he decked out cutting edge kitchen with every modern convenience & designed for convenience for the chief chef of the home to take over. Solid surface counter tops with nothing but class in the finish with backsplash to complete the area. Now lets move just off the great room where here we have 2 2 spacious bedrooms each having their own bath one being the master with ensuite. Master bedroom is breathtaking with cathedral ceilings and amazing natural light. Stepping into the master closet is like stepping into another bedroom keeps both companions happy when needing closet space could easily be used as a nursery. Now lets move into the master bath with oversized vanity and solid surface counter tops door less tile shower large enough to accommodate an entire family as well as easily to accommodate a wheel chair. Spacious laundry area just steps away from the master and other bedroom two-car garage attached with floored storage above and a work bench in place in the attic area. Now lets head outside from the great room to the open expansive deck with picturesque views as well as a fenced back yard possible good for your four legged companions or children. He shed she shed or there shed call it what ever you want what ever you like approximately blank by blank structure with.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO