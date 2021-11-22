ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $325,000

heraldcourier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 1 level brick home conveniently located off exit 14 of I-81 and just out of the town limits of Abingdon. Home has quality construction throughout and low exterior maintenance. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bath has a jacuzzi tub, double sink, walk in shower,...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
heraldcourier.com

Newly constructed houses you can buy in Bristol

You need a home that is true representation of move in ready Then you may want to look no more! This custom built home one resting just in the outskirts of Bristol VA and Abingdon, VA helps define the word cared. Entering from the covered front porch to the striking foyer filled with an abundance of natural light with nearly floor to ceiling windows allowing the light in to magnify the approx. 16 FT vaulted ceilings in the great room & gleaming hardwood flowing though main level. Bedroom just off the right of foyer with double doors could also double as an office as there are built ins in place. Just off the great room as well as being partially opened to the great room you will find he decked out cutting edge kitchen with every modern convenience & designed for convenience for the chief chef of the home to take over. Solid surface counter tops with nothing but class in the finish with backsplash to complete the area. Now lets move just off the great room where here we have 2 2 spacious bedrooms each having their own bath one being the master with ensuite. Master bedroom is breathtaking with cathedral ceilings and amazing natural light. Stepping into the master closet is like stepping into another bedroom keeps both companions happy when needing closet space could easily be used as a nursery. Now lets move into the master bath with oversized vanity and solid surface counter tops door less tile shower large enough to accommodate an entire family as well as easily to accommodate a wheel chair. Spacious laundry area just steps away from the master and other bedroom two-car garage attached with floored storage above and a work bench in place in the attic area. Now lets head outside from the great room to the open expansive deck with picturesque views as well as a fenced back yard possible good for your four legged companions or children. He shed she shed or there shed call it what ever you want what ever you like approximately blank by blank structure with.
BRISTOL, VA
The Southern

At home | Dreamy Master Bedrooms

Much more than just the place you sleep, today’s master bedroom should function as a truly personal in-home retreat. Your bedroom is, or should be, a haven to escape the daily routines and a tranquil place to destress. Before diving into a new design, it is important to develop a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
heraldcourier.com

Bristol home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Paradise on the Lake!! Completely updated and renovated waterfront home with so many amenities. The view from the floor to ceiling windows are breath taking. So much character and detail makes this a one of a kind home. You will be WOWED from the minute you enter the grand foyer/sitting room which leads into a large open kitchen/dining/living area. Kitchen has been completely redone with new appliances, corian solid surface countertops, cabinets & copper farm style sink. Skylights and lots of windows makes it feel like you are outside all the time. All four bedrooms have their own private bathrooms. The master bathroom on the first level and the master bathroom on the lower level have heated floors for a little pampering. The lower level has a full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & wet bar. Family can visit and have their own living area, bedroom, bathroom & kitchen area. There are laundry facilities on both levels. This home has a new roof, new generator large enough to.
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abingdon, VA
Real Estate
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Abingdon, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
PennLive.com

Home with pool, 12+ acres, two bar areas, horse arena and stables for $2.2M: Cool Spaces

This custom-built brick and stone-accented home has room to spare with 6,600-square-feet, including a finished walk-out lower level. With seven bedrooms, five fireplaces and a bright two-story great room with double-sided fireplace accented by a floor-to-ceiling brick and stone, the home checks all of the boxes. It includes a dining room with tray ceiling, first floor master bedroom with double-sided fireplace and large ensuite bath, and updated custom kitchen and breakfast room.
REAL ESTATE
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood Flooring#Home Inspection#Water Heaters#Windows#Bedroom Home
bhhschicago.com

566 S Main Street

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Naperville! Only two blocks to Downtown! First floor bedroom can be used as the Master Beds. 2 upstair Bedrooms. 2 full Baths! Bonus room in Basement can be 4th Bedroom! Plenty of storage! Large lot And Much More Schedule your Showings Today!!
NAPERVILLE, IL
willcountygazette.com

Top 10 Channahon, Illinois home sales for October 2021

These are the top 10 home sales for Channahon, Illinois in October 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In October 2021, there were 13 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $292,000 in Channahon. Top 10 home sales in Channahon for October 2021. BuyerAddressSale Price. John Edward and Edward Albert...
CHANNAHON, IL
bhhschicago.com

207 E 31st Street #5F

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with heated garage parking condo located by the side of Illinois Institute of Technology. Hardwood floor through out the condo. In unit washer/dryer and nice size balcony. Granite countertop and Stainless steel appliances. Bus stop to Downtown is in front of the building. Close to the lake, redline and green line station, Chinatown. and minutes to Chicago downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WJON

Minnesota House Still for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy