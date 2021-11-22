There May Or May Not Be Opportunity In Adversity For Ichor Holdings

The loan portfolio will likely increase next year because the management's efforts will counter the impact of the GreenSky portfolio pay downs and PPP forgiveness. Earnings of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) will likely dip next year due to higher provisioning. The current loan loss reserve appears insufficient to cover the credit risk; hence, the company will most probably increase its provisioning next year. On the other hand, the management’s efforts will likely boost the loan growth, which will support the bottom line. Further, the upcoming maturities of costly certificates of deposits will boost earnings. Overall, I'm expecting Midland States Bancorp to report earnings of $3.04 per share in 2022, down 8% from the expected earnings of $3.31 per share in 2021. Midland States Bancorp is offering a high dividend yield for a bank-holding company. Further, the year-ahead target price suggests a significant upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Midland States Bancorp.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO