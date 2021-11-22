ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These Are the Counties In the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0d3eOa3C00 After adding over 724,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 47.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 760,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 2.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Cleveland-Elyria, OH, metro area consists of Cuyahoga County, Lorain County, Lake County, and two other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 4.7 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Cleveland residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 35.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Cleveland residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Cleveland-Elyria metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Cuyahoga County. There were an average of 4.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Cuyahoga County during the past week, the least of the five counties in Cleveland with available data.

Case growth in the Cleveland metro area is relatively uniform at the county level. In Geauga County, for example, there were an average of 5.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Cleveland yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Cuyahoga County.

While Cuyahoga County has the slowest case growth in the Cleveland area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of November 19, there were a total of 12,563.2 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Cuyahoga County, the second fewest of the five counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,517.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Cuyahoga County, unemployment peaked at 22.9% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 7.1%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 19. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 19 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 12 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Cuyahoga County 1,247,451 4.2 31.5 12,563.2 206.4
2 Lake County 229,954 5.1 40.6 12,833.0 206.1
3 Lorain County 307,670 5.6 41.2 12,637.2 203.8
4 Medina County 177,980 5.7 43.2 13,492.0 191.0
5 Geauga County 93,843 5.7 41.6 10,650.8 180.1

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Sleep Deprived County in Every State

Sleep is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night — and falling short of this target carries a number of risks. Still, nearly 90 million American adults are not getting enough sleep. Americans who do not […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
24/7 Wall St.

50 US Counties with the Shortest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year drop since World War […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Safest City

What makes a city safe? Lack of crime? Good hospitals and high hospitals per 100,000 people? Streets with low accident rates? Clean air? In the day and age, tough COVID-19 restrictions? Clearly, the answer is subjects based on people’s age, health, and individual anxieties about what is safe and what isn’t. We decided to focus […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities Getting the Least Amount of Sleep

Sleep deprivation is a major concern, and most Americans are not getting enough z’s. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 35.2% of American adults usually get less than the recommended amount of sleep, which the CDC says is seven hours of sleep over a 24-hour period. People in some cities get less […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid 19#Americans#The Cleveland Elyria
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Debt Is Increasing the Most During COVID-19

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. And the fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. So how did the pandemic and the ensuring lockdown hit Americans’ wallets? Was it as devastating as […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 724,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 47.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 760,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where COVID-19 Cases are Climbing Fastest

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. There were an average of 30.6 new daily cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans over the past week, up from an average of 19.2 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Longest Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy of Americans dropped last year for the first time since World War II, from 78.8 years to 77.3. The CDC attributes the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and to 93,000 drug overdose deaths — an all-time one-year high. Homicide, diabetes, and liver disease were also contributing factors. (Here is a look […]
HEALTH
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Town with the Smallest Income Gap in Every State

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans. The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City With The Smallest Income Gap

No effort to change the income gap has worked. Most recently, some members of Congress wanted a special tax on America’s 700 billionaire families. (No one can be sure that is the right number.) That failed. Nevertheless, new legislation is likely to raise taxes on those who make $400,000 a year or more. Even a […]
INCOME TAX
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

People in This State Can’t Pay Their Energy Bills

At least two things have happened to affect the ability of people to pay their energy bills since COVID-19 began. And in Texas — the state where the most people struggle with energy bills — one more thing did. Nationwide, millions of people are still out of work. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

73K+
Followers
45K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy