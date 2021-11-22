ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United: Can you name Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first United XI?

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time for a new era at Old Trafford following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Watford. However, all his spell in...

www.bbc.co.uk

Insider

Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl: Liverpool have no disadvantage

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl doesn't expect any advantage facing Liverpool next weekend. Jurgen Klopp's men host Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday but Hasenhuttl does not expect the midweek clash to impact the Reds at the weekend. Asked about the challenge of facing Liverpool, the Southampton boss admitted after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rodri believes Manchester City are starting to hit their stride

Manchester City midfielder Rodri believes the champions are now starting to hit their stride.City claimed their fifth successive win in all competitions on Sunday as they ground out a hard-fought 2-1 success over West Ham amid heavy snow at the Etihad Stadium.The result took City within a point of leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.Rodri said: “I think we are in the best shape of the season, not because of results but the way we play – the chances we have, the chances we concede. We are conceding fewer.“We are good in all senses. We just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘It’s complicated’: Rafael Benitez struggling with Jean-Philippe Gbamin situation

Everton manager Rafael Benitez admits he is dealing with a complicated situation surrounding Jean-Philippe Gbamin The Ivory Coast international has endured a terrible time since joining from Mainz in August 2019, missing virtually two years with consecutive thigh, Achilles and knee injuries.He has managed just 282 minutes of football and his Premier League comeback against Wolves earlier this month ended in ignominy when he was hauled off at half-time having looked well short of the level required.Since then he has only featured as an 89th-minute substitute in the goalless draw at home to Tottenham – a match in which Benitez...
PREMIER LEAGUE

