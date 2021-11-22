ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maha Energy AB Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2021 Report & Live Webcast

Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its third quarter results. The report is attached to this press release and available on the Company's website at www.mahaenergy.ca. Third Quarter 2021. Daily...

Kohl's (KSS) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.04, Raises FY Guidance

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.65, $1.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion.
Frontline (FRO) Reports Q4 Loss Per Share of $0.18/sh

Frontline (NYSE: FRO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), $1.36 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.54). Revenue for the quarter came in at $171.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $586.97 million.
Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Reports Q3 Sales of $12.8M, Loss of $3.8M

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE), a leading provider of classical music content, copyright licensing, subscription, and smart music learning solutions in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2021 Results

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company" or "Frontline"), today reported unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021:. Highlights. Net loss of $33.2 million, or $0.17 per...
Opendoor (OPEN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Revenue and Guidance Beat Consensus

Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.
MediCapture Announces Record Third Quarter For 2021

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — MediCapture, Inc. has announced record sales and earnings for the third quarter of 2021. Soon to celebrate its twentieth anniversary, the company is experiencing accelerated growth spurred by new product releases and strong demand for its DICOM Made Easy™ software — a comprehensive DICOM solution that streamlines communications between medical video recorders and hospital information systems (HIS), including PACS.
UGE Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Self-financed project backlog grew to 116.2MW with project pipeline now at 789.9MW. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a...
Vapotherm reports big jump in third-quarter revenue

The latest Covid surge has resulted in another surge of revenue for Vapotherm, the Exeter firm that sells breathing apparatus for health care providers. But because of the sheer expense in fulfilling the orders, increased executive compensation and the expense of moving some production to Mexico means the company has suffered millions of dollars in losses.
Pyxis Tankers Announces Date for the Release of the Third Quarter 2021 Results and Related Conference Call & Webcast

MAROUSSI, GREECE – November 11, 2021 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), an international pure play product tanker company, today announced the following:. Date of Earnings Release. We will issue our unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market closes in New York on Monday, November 15, 2021. We will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Endeavor Reports $1.4 Billion in Third-Quarter Revenue

UFC and WME parent company Endeavor posted $1.4 billion in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, recording $63.6 million in net income. The company says it delivered its “best nine-month, year-to-date period in UFC history,” for the span ending Sept. 30, despite third-quarter revenue for its owned sports properties division falling by $10.6 million year-over-year to $288.5 million.
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Timely Files Quarterly Report On OTCMarkets; Shows Pretax Income From Operations Of $2.2 Million+ During Third Quarter 2021

The Pretax Income Through Seven Months Ended September 30, 2021, Was $4.9+ Million. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded...
Biz ‘Bites:’ Itafos reports strong third quarter

Itafos reports strong third quarter Phosphate Patch mining firm Itafos reported record third quarter results on Nov. 11 despite the disruption in sulfuric acid supply. “We delivered record operational and financial performance during Q3 2021, resulting in a year-to-date 2021 adjusted EBITDA at Conda of $107.7 million and $95.5 million on a consolidated basis,” said G. David ...
CreditRiskMonitor Announces Third Quarter Results

VALLEY COTTAGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX:CRMZ) reported that operating revenues increased approximately $286,000, or 7%, for the three month ended September 30, 2021 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company reported that pre-tax income increased approximately $344,000 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
DecisionPoint Systems Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: DPSI), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $18.2 million, an increase of $7.1 million, or 64%, from the third quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by higher hardware sales, including from three large enterprise customers in healthcare and retail verticals. $3.0 million of that growth was from ExtenData, a business we acquired in December 2020 as part of our strategic transformation plan.
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) Reports Oversubscribed Stock Placement on Victoria Falls Stock Exchange

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL) is delighted to announce that in respect of its Victoria Falls Stock Exchange ("VFEX") listing, due to extremely positive Zimbabwe investor response, Caledonia has decided to raise more funds than originally anticipated and therefore to issue more shares.
Guess? (GES) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c, Offes Outlook

Guess? (NYSE: GES) reported Q3 EPS of $0.62, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $643 million versus the consensus estimate of $611.3 million. Outlook:. Given the current circumstances...
EV XPeng (XPEV) Stock Rallies After Beating Sales Estimates, Offers Guidance

Shares of Xpeng (NASDAQ: XPEV) are up 3.5% in pre-open after the company reported unaudited Q3 results. XPeng reported Q3 EPS of ($0.27), worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at...
UPDATE: Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $260 at Morgan Stanley on Higher Buybacks

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $260.00 (from $255.00) on the expectation for higher share buybacks going forward. The analyst reiterated an Overweight rating, stating "We also raise our PT from $255 to $260 on higher '23e EPS. For '21, we model comps +6%, gross margin expansion of ~7 bps and SG&A leverage of ~160 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of 12.5% and EPS of $11.80 in '21. For '22, we model comps +1%, gross margins flat and ~10 bps of SG&A leverage. This results an EBIT margin of 12.6% and along with $10b in share buybacks, produces EPS of $12.65. For '23, we model comps of +1%, gross margin flat and SG&A leverage of ~20 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of ~12.8% and combined with $10b in buybacks results in EPS of $13.80. ~19x our updated '23e EPS, results in our new PT of $260."
