African Nations Mend and Make Do as China Tightens Belt and Road

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI (Reuters) - Deep in Kenya's Great Rift Valley, members of the National Youth Service tirelessly swing machetes to clear dense shrubs obscuring railway tracks more than a century old. It's a distinctly low-tech phase for China's Belt and Road drive in Africa to create the trade highways of...

dallassun.com

Two more nations sign up to China's New Silk Road initiative

Eritrea and Guinea-Bissau have announced plans to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), actively promoted by Beijing. The two nations have reportedly signed a formal agreement with China ahead of a key regional forum. The ambitious multi-trillion-dollar BRI, also known as the New Silk Road, was announced by President...
CHINA
odi.org

The evolution of China’s lending practices on the Belt and Road

This emerging analysis sheds light on how China’s economic statecraft in the early phase of its globalisation influenced lending practices, and how these processes and institutional constraints for Chinese lenders have shaped contract design. It also draws out implications for how contracts are implemented and enforced, with an emphasis on the institutional and relational context in which these contracts exist.
ECONOMY
Person
Akinwumi Adesina
Person
Xi Jinping
94.1 Duke FM

Japan tightening border controls on three more African countries – Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will tighten border controls for the southern African nations of Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia, requiring a 10-day quarantine for any entrants, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, after a new coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa. The new rules will take effect from midnight (1500...
WORLD
tucsonpost.com

Guinea-Bissau joins Belt and Road Initiative

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Guinea-Bissau have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), making the African nation the latest member of BRI, according to the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner. The MOU was signed on Nov. 22...
CHINA
wibqam.com

Parts of northern China tighten curbs on new COVID-19 flare-ups

BEIJING (Reuters) – A resurgence of COVID-19 infections in northern China have forced two small cities to suspend public transport and tighten control over residents’ movement, as the country has showed no willingness to go easy on local outbreaks. China reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Laos hopes for economic boost from Chinese-built railway

A new $6 billion Chinese-built railway line opens in Laos this week, bringing hopes of an economic boost to the reclusive nation, but experts are questioning the benefits of a project that has seen thousands of farmers evicted from their land. The 414-kilometre (260-mile) route, due to open on December 3, took five years to construct under China's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which funds infrastructure projects aimed at increasing Beijing's clout globally. Struggling strawberry farmer Anouphon Phomhacsar is hoping the new railway will get his business back on track. His farm usually produces up to two tonnes of the red heart-shaped fruits a year, but the pandemic has hit the 2021 harvest hard.
TRAFFIC
globalconstructionreview.com

China-funded African disease-control headquarters tops out in Addis Ababa

Amid deepening conflict in Ethiopia, a ceremony marking the topping out of the new, China-donated headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) was held Friday in the capital Addis Ababa. Construction giant China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) was praised for completing 45% of total...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

China's Xi Pledges Another 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Africa

DAKAR/BEIJING (Reuters) -China will deliver another 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa and encourage Chinese companies to invest no less than $10 billion in the continent over the next three years, President Xi Jinping said on Monday. The country has already supplied nearly 200 doses to Africa, where...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Amid Omicron concern, China to ship additional billion vaccines to African nations

Beijing [China], November 29 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said Beijing will ship additional billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to African nations. "China will provide Africa with another billion doses of vaccines," Xi said at the opening ceremony of the 8th ministerial conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, as quoted by the China Central Television.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

China demands Lithuania mend rift over Taiwan relations

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday demanded Lithuania end its newly enhanced relationship with Taiwan that has already prompted Beijing to downgrade diplomatic ties from the ambassadorial level with the EU-member nation. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Lithuania should “immediately put right its mistake” of allowing the self-governing island...
CHINA
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Uganda
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
China
Reuters

Hungary to tighten controls on air travel from seven African countries

BUDAPEST, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hungary will impose restrictions on travellers from Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, the government said on Saturday after a new coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa. Hungary said it was joining a European Union move to curb air travel from...
TRAVEL
americanmilitarynews.com

8 Chinese firms blacklisted in US over national security reasons

Tension between Beijing and Washington continues as the US government on Wednesday reportedly put several Chinese firms in its trade blacklist. The US stated that these companies were aiding to develop the Chinese military’s quantum computing efforts, according to Reuters. As many as eight China-based technology companies were added in...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Taiwan, Europe must defend democracy together, president says

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan and Europe must work together to defend against authoritarianism and disinformation, President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting lawmakers from the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Monday. Lithuania has faced sustained pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, since allowing...
POLITICS
Harvard Health

What Does the Belt and Road Initiative Mean for the Future of the International Integration System?

At the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda meeting in January 2021, China’s President Xi Jinping arrived with a bold message: “let the torch of multilateralism light up humanity's way forward.” At first glance, Xi’s message seems like a common and benign signal of a state’s willingness to cooperate at the international level. In light of China’s crystalizing and expansive grand strategy, however, it becomes clear that Xi’s eyes are set on the transformation of the present international integration system. In his speech, Xi asserted that China will lead global efforts to promote “peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation,” and that “the world will not go back to what it was in the past.” In essence, Xi imagines an alternative egalitarian future contrary to what he sees as today’s hegemonic Western power—Xi is proposing a novel, multilateral approach to global issues. Is Xi’s speech lofty rhetoric, or is it backed by the capacity to achieve his ends? China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) may give Xi the weight that his words beg for. What does this mean for the future of the present international integration system?
CHINA
TravelPulse

Travel Stocks Fall Following Restrictions on African Nations

Travel-related stocks took a hit on Friday after the United States, Canada and several European and Asian countries placed travel restrictions on southern African nations due to a new strain of COVID-19. The outbreak, known as the omicron variant, was flagged by the World Health Organization as highly transmissible. European...
TRAVEL

