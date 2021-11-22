ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The scene from the field as San Francisco smashes Jaguars

By Will Brown
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 7 days ago
The Jaguars are 2-8 following Sunday's 30-10 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco...

The Jacksonville Jaguars return home to TIAA Bank Field for a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in NFL Week 11. Head coach Urban Meyer is in search of his third victory as the Jaguars' head coach. Each team has a top-three quarterback from the 2021 NFL Draft, but while Trevor Lawrence has started every game since his No. 1 selection with the Jaguars, Trey Lance has appeared infrequently for the Niners while waiting behind Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers surprised the Los Angeles Rams last week on Monday Night Football. Jaguars running back James Robinson is questionable due to injuries. ...
#Jaguars#San Francisco#49ers#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
