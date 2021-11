The down time allotted by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown yielded few positive byproducts, but one in particular gained the attention of fans of pop, hip hop, R&B and everywhere in between. Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” a track that glistened its way into top-40 rotations with retro-inspired sounds from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, felt like a wonderful homage to days gone by. Prior to the collaboration, both artists had leaned on the style of ‘70s funk and soul to punch up their already impressive catalogues, but the prospect of a supergroup left fans eager for more from the uber-talented duo. After months of waiting, debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic is here, and it’s just as funky as we expected it to be.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO