Grand Theft Auto 3 Remaster vs Original – Attention to Detail, Physics, and More

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA game as unbelievably influential as GTA 3 should have had a remaster for the ages, and it’s more than a little disappointing that Rockstar didn’t understand that. For whatever reason, in more than a few ways, the GTA 3 remaster – like the other two remasters it comes packaged with...

futuregamereleases.com

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Returns To Rockstar Games Launcher

Throughout the previous week, Rockstar Games had removed Grand Theft Auto Trilogy from its launcher, leaving everyone without a chance of buying and playing the game. The game was not available for purchase beginning November 12 due to an issue with Rockstar’s launcher, which must be used to play the PC trilogy on this platform. Thankfully though, their company is back up and running today, so players can once again enjoy all three games they have cooked up together!
totalgamingnetwork.com

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy is Once Again Playable on PC

Though it's still a buggy mess. Last week, Rockstar games pulled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from PC. The games were first made inaccessible from purchase and play on the Rockstar Games Launcher after Rockstar took the servers down for "maintenance" on November 11. The severs continued to be down through November 12, which left those that purchased the game on PC unable to play the games they paid for.
NME

‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’ review: some nostalgic fun in a broken package

As soon as I was let loose on Liberty City in the definitive edition of Grand Theft Auto 3, I took myself over to the car shop next to 8-Ball’s yard, smashed through the glass window, and took the Banshee. Jumping into Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy and returning to this ritual from my youth felt special. It took me right back to when I was a pre-teen playing these brilliant games on a tiny TV at my friend’s house. Away from the watchful eyes of concerned parents, I was once again tearing at the seams of a Grand Theft Auto game in a tank, layering on the cheats that are, as it turns out, burned into my muscle memory.
nintendowire.com

Guide – All Nintendo Switch cheat codes for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

The 2002 classic Grand Theft Auto: Vice City has arrived on Nintendo Switch via Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, an HD remaster of the original game with new visuals, lighting effects, and much more. While a lot has changed in the translation from the original PlayStation 2 game to the remaster, one aspect has carried over relatively unaltered: cheat codes!
The Windows Club

Fix Grand Theft Auto V Launcher has stopped working

Here is a full guide on how you can fix the Grand Theft Auto V Launcher has stopped working error on Windows 11/10 PC. Grand Theft Auto V or GTA V is an action-adventure game developed by Rockstar Games. It is quite a popular game amongst gaming enthusiasts. However, some gamers have reported experiencing the “Grand Theft Auto V Launcher has stopped working” error. While some users have encountered this error when launching the game, some experienced it when downloading an update. If you are one of those getting the same error, this post is for you. In this article, we are going to mention multiple working fixes to resolve the error.
Gamespot

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Best Bugs and Glitches

We culled an amazing selection of bugs and glitches in this action-packed video. Description: GTA: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition contains its share of bugs and glitches. Here's a collection of some of the most captivating bugs from the internet, including freakishly flexible characters, questionable physics, and, of course, cursed CJ.
waytoomany.games

Review – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. These games were the cornerstone of my early teens (I had very liberal parents, don’t judge). I grew up playing these titles, loving each and every second of them. GTA III introduced me to Michael Madsen, as well as The Sopranos in a weird way. I discovered Miami Vice, Scarface, and new wave music because of Vice City; and San Andreas‘ Radio X pretty much made me the die-hard alternative rock and grunge fanboy I am today. I had sheets of paper full of cheat codes I had written down from a friend’s magazine, I even knew some of them by memory. In short, I am the target demographic Rockstar was aiming at when they announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.
Destructoid

Rockstar apologizes for state of Grand Theft Auto trilogy, promises an update is on the way

The classic PC versions will also go back on sale on the Rockstar Store. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launched last week, and has not had a grand reception. Following a poor response to the collection’s technical state and issues with its availability, Rockstar has issued an apology and update for the “unexpected technical issues” in the Grand Theft Auto trilogy.
NME

‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’ gets massive patch to fix game

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy released in October in a less than desirable state, but Rockstar Games has now released an update to fix numerous issues with the remaster. Today (November 20) Rockstar has released the 1.02 update which will fix numerous bugs present in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. The developer previously apologised for the games less than optimal condition at launch. It announced it will return the original versions GTA 3, San Andreas and Vice City to PC shortly, giving everyone who purchased the trilogy these games for free.
gameranx.com

Grand Theft Auto 6 Might Have Been Teased In Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

There is no shortage of video game rumors and supposed leaks. With so many players interested in upcoming titles, sometimes developers will leave little teases. One of the studios that typically provides a small tease to their upcoming games is Rockstar Games. We’ve looked back at past games to see projects that were in the works.
mxdwn.com

Rockstar Games Apologizes For Release State of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition, Bringing Back Original Versions to Store

Last month, Rockstar Games revealed what many had been waiting to hear, the announcement and launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition which did release earlier this month. That excitement was quickly deflated when gamers played the remastered titles, as it was unfortunately filled with a plethora of graphical issues, constant bugs, and story halting errors. This caused fans to go and look for the trilogy in their original form, which was a fruitless venture as the company had delisted them from all digital stores. Rockstar has come out and acknowledged that the title “did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality” and has promised to implement fixes and patches to remedy the situation, as well as re-release the original three titles back onto the digital platforms.
dsogaming.com

Someone is remaking Grand Theft Auto San Andreas from scratch

Reddit’s member ‘MapEditorMaster’ is currently remaking Grand Theft Auto San Andreas from scratch in Far Cry 5’s Map Editor. According to the Redditor, this map will feature a portion of the GTA San Andreas map, and will have proper gameplay elements. From the looks of it, MapEditorMaster has carefully avoided...
gamingbolt.com

15 Best GTA Trilogy Mods That Improve the Remasters

VISUALS OVERHAUL (SAN ANDREAS) GTA: The Trilogy’s visual overhaul begins showing its cracks once you look at it a little closely, but if you’re looking for a more well-rounded improvement to San Andreas’ graphics, there’s a mod out there for you. QTmodz’s Natural Visions – Texture Overhaul mod makes improvements to shadows, lighting, the skybox, rain effects, and much more and the results are rather impressive.
gamingbolt.com

