Grand Theft Auto 3 Remaster vs Original – Attention to Detail, Physics, and More

Last month, Rockstar Games revealed what many had been waiting to hear, the announcement and launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition which did release earlier this month. That excitement was quickly deflated when gamers played the remastered titles, as it was unfortunately filled with a plethora of graphical issues, constant bugs, and story halting errors. This caused fans to go and look for the trilogy in their original form, which was a fruitless venture as the company had delisted them from all digital stores. Rockstar has come out and acknowledged that the title “did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality” and has promised to implement fixes and patches to remedy the situation, as well as re-release the original three titles back onto the digital platforms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO