Operating rooms are one of the most important sections of a hospital. Operating rooms are the place where all the medical procedures take place. The first priority of the medical staff is to provide for the safety and welfare of the patients while they are under the supervision of doctors. An operating room is a sterile area within a hospital where all medical operations are conducted in an anesthetic environment. All the equipment used in the operating room is sterilized to prevent the spread of germs. There are different types of operating rooms, depending on the kind of service that a hospital offers. For example, an operating room in a dental surgery is completely different from an operating room in a hospital for heart and cancer treatment.

