Forza Horizon 5 is the Most Addictive Game of the Year

Need an escape? Forza Horizon 5 is about as good as it gets without leaving your couch. "Welcome home," the on-screen pop-up reads every time I check into one of the multiple estates I've purchased within Forza Horizon 5's digital interpretation of Mexico. In this instance, the camera slowly pans towards La Casa Solariega, a sprawling manor property with a water feature in the driveway and six guest rooms, as a bright orange Lamborghini Huracán Performante—my Lamborghini Huracán Performante—nonchalantly pulls in towards the front door. It's definitely one of Horizon 5's quietest moments but this, ladies and gents, is how you do millennial fantasy fulfillment—let us own both a car and a house. It's also a prime example of what this game, at its core, is all about: taking a lifestyle that most of us could only dream of and putting it on the screen in glorious 4K.

