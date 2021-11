I don't care if the Seattle Kraken are good or bad. I only care that they're weird. The Vegas Golden Knights warped our expectations for how an NHL expansion team should perform in its first season, having leveraged the league's new advantageous draft rules to maximum compensatory effect. None of us figured the Kraken for a Stanley Cup finalist like the inaugural Knights were, but most felt they'd be better than the .300 points percentage team that entered into action on Wednesday night. Or, at least one with a better team save percentage than the Arizona Coyotes.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO