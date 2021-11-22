ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Xi says China will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday said his country will not...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
omahanews.net

Two more nations sign up to China's New Silk Road initiative

Eritrea and Guinea-Bissau have announced plans to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), actively promoted by Beijing. The two nations have reportedly signed a formal agreement with China ahead of a key regional forum. The ambitious multi-trillion-dollar BRI, also known as the New Silk Road, was announced by President...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
MILITARY
The Independent

China tells US not to ‘play Taiwan card’ because it is a ‘losing hand’ as lawmakers visit island

Bipartisan lawmakers visited Taiwan on Thursday, a move that has angered the powers that be in China. Beijing considers the contested island part of its territory and did not sanction a meeting.Following the visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reminded the US “not to play the Taiwan card, because it’s a bad card, and a losing hand”, during a media briefing. He reminded the US not to breach the One-China policy, or send the wrong idea about “Taiwan independence”.The five US lawmakers paid a surprise visit to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, which solidified the relationship between the eastern...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Asia#South China#Ap#Chinese
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
hngn.com

Joe Biden, Xi Jinping Seem To Disagree on Everything in First Summit; China Warns US Is "Playing With Fire" Over Taiwan

During a virtual meeting on Monday night, President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed tensions and deepening disputes over Taiwan. Despite escalating tensions with China over Taiwan, the US has restated its "rock-solid" support for the self-ruled island. Although the People's Republic of China (PRC) has never ruled Taiwan, it claims sovereignty over the island, which it regards as part of its territory under the "one China" principle.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Australia alarmed by Chinese spy ship

Canberra has confirmed reports of a Chinese spy vessel spotted off the Australian coast, with officials decrying the ?alarming? action despite noting that Beijing was within its rights to sail in international waters. Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged that a Chinese surveillance ship spent some time near his country's coast...
MILITARY
NWI.com

Biden opens virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, saying goal is to ensure competition ‘does not veer into conflict’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden opens virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, saying goal is to ensure competition ‘does not veer into conflict’. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. Dcc. Wire. Government And Politics. Watch Now:...
U.S. POLITICS
Chronicle

Biden Seeks 'Guardrails' With China as he Meets with Xi

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is preparing for a rare one-on-one encounter with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, a conversation that the White House describes as another chapter in the "intense diplomacy" between two superpowers that are engaged in "intense competition." The agenda for the meeting, which will be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

US puts a dozen more Chinese companies on export blacklist

China has warned the US of “countermeasures” a day after a dozen of the country’s tech firms were added to a Washington export blacklist over alleged national security and foreign policy concerns.While the US defended its actions by saying that global trade and commerce should not support national security risks, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday his country reserved the right to take countermeasures.The Chinese companies are a part of 27 foreign entities and individuals that were added to the blacklist — called the Entity List — for allegedly engaging in activities “that are contrary to the...
FOREIGN POLICY
gcaptain.com

As China Menaces Taiwan, the Island’s Friends Aid Its Secretive Submarine Project

By Mari Saito (Reuters) – For more than two decades, Taiwan tried to buy a fleet of modern conventional submarines to fend off an existential threat – invasion by China. There were no takers. The United States, Taiwan’s main ally, has a nuclear-powered fleet and hadn’t built diesel-powered subs in decades. Other nations balked, fearful of angering Beijing.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy