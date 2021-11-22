Xi says China will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia

Bipartisan lawmakers visited Taiwan on Thursday, a move that has angered the powers that be in China. Beijing considers the contested island part of its territory and did not sanction a meeting.Following the visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reminded the US “not to play the Taiwan card, because it’s a bad card, and a losing hand”, during a media briefing. He reminded the US not to breach the One-China policy, or send the wrong idea about “Taiwan independence”.The five US lawmakers paid a surprise visit to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, which solidified the relationship between the eastern...

