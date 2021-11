Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, visited New Orleans to inspire local students at the Student Resiliency Pep Rally on Friday, Nov. 12th held at Xavier University of Louisiana’s Convocation Center. Floyd continues to keep the memory of his brother George Floyd alive, after his death in 2020 sparked protests and conversations about police brutality all across the country and the globe. He now travels the nation speaking to young students about his brother’s story in hopes of inspiring them to become the leaders of tomorrow.

