Adele Gets Spotify To Hide the Shuffle Button on Album Pages

Hypebae
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of Adele‘s 30 album last week, Spotify has made the decision to remove the Shuffle button on album pages as per the artist’s request. “We are excited to share that we have...

hypebae.com

Hypebae

Dua Lipa Announces Her Lifestyle Platform and Podcast

International pop star Dua Lipa has revealed her latest project, Service95, a lifestyle platform set to launch in early 2022. The multi-hyphenate’s newest venture allows fans to step inside her world, offering highly curated lists of must-know travel destinations and tips, emerging artists, grassroots activists and more. Always at the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
rockcellarmagazine.com

By Adele’s Request(!), Spotify Removed the Auto-Shuffle Feature for Albums

How powerful is Adele? Well, a request made by the megastar singer connected to the much-anticipated launch of her new album, 30, prompted one of the world’s biggest streaming platforms to revamp its settings. Previously, Spotify was configured to automatically shuffle songs on an album — but with the release...
MUSIC
Hypebae

Best New Music of November: Adele, Lorde and More

Slowly gearing up for the holiday season, musicians have rolled out everything from moody songs to futuristic tracks throughout the month of November. Adele finally released her new album 30, which birthed numerous “sad girl fall” memes, while Lorde added two new singles “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge” to Solar Power. Post Malone and The Weeknd teamed up on “One Right Now,” Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars released their debut album as Silk Sonic, and Grimes launched her AI music group NPC with a collaboration with DJ Chris Lake. Other standouts include Little Mix, youra, LØREN, Tate McRae, ATARASHII GAKKO! and more.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuffle#Musicians
Vibe

T-Pain Says It’s “Super Disturbing” How Artists Seek “Momentary Popularity”

T-Pain has no problem being vocal about independent artists and the music industry. Back in July, he angrily vented about rappers not being innovative and original especially when it comes to creating and sending new music. “Stop sending me this bulls**t! And then get mad when I don’t like it,” he expressed. The Nappy Boy artist later took to social media amid criticism and tweeted, “I [understand] not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb s**t like ‘he just mad because he ain’t got no hits.’ I’m in all different...
MUSIC
Hypebae

'00s Icon Crazy Frog Is Making a Comeback

Crazy Frog, the blue-colored amphibian that ’90s babies will remember watching on MTV in the ’00s, is making a grand comeback. The animated character is best known for his track “Axel F,” which is the 19th most popular video on YouTube with over 3.1 billion views as of writing. The viral 2005 tune was a popular ringtone and took over regions like the U.K., topping charts for weeks.
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

Virgil Abloh, Pioneer Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the founder of the Off-White luxury fashion label and the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear, died Sunday (November 28) after a private battle with cancer, according a statement shared on Louis Vuitton's verified Twitter account. "LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Kim Kardashian and North West Launch Joint TikTok With Dances Set to Kanye, Adele, Playboi Carti, and More

Kim Kardashian and North West made their TikTok debut on Thursday, launching a joint channel with dances to songs by Kanye West, Adele, Playboi Carti, and more. After launching the channel with a pair of videos that showed various shots of Kylie Skin products, a third video, titled “Me and Northie” and soundtracked by Carti’s song “Sky,” shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
