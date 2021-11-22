Adele Gets Spotify To Hide the Shuffle Button on Album Pages

Slowly gearing up for the holiday season, musicians have rolled out everything from moody songs to futuristic tracks throughout the month of November. Adele finally released her new album 30, which birthed numerous “sad girl fall” memes, while Lorde added two new singles “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge” to Solar Power. Post Malone and The Weeknd teamed up on “One Right Now,” Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars released their debut album as Silk Sonic, and Grimes launched her AI music group NPC with a collaboration with DJ Chris Lake. Other standouts include Little Mix, youra, LØREN, Tate McRae, ATARASHII GAKKO! and more.
