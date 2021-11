The LA Kings lost their fourth straight game, falling 2-1 in overtime to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. A seven-game win streak now turned into a four-game losing streak; the LA Kings lost against the worst team in the NHL at home on Sunday night. Los Angeles had no shortage of opportunities, and they should have scored about four goals in this one. Unfortunately, they could only get one on the board.

