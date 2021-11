World No. 19 Emma Raducanu returned to British courts for the first time since her breakthrough run at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships where she captured the attention of the whole world as she became the youngest British woman to reach the 4th round. After her record-breaking victory at the 2021 US Open, she became the darling of the nation and fans were eager to see her back home.

TENNIS ・ 8 HOURS AGO