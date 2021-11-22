Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Contributes assist Sunday

Bratt scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. Bratt opened the scoring at 15:23 of the first period and also set up a Dougie Hamilton goal in the second. The 23-year-old Bratt is on a four-game point streak, during which he has two goals and four helpers. The Swedish winger is up to 11 points (four tallies, seven assist), 36 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 14 contests overall, and that's with him not recording a point in five games to start the year.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO