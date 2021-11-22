ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Contributes assist Sunday

 7 days ago

Gostisbehere recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings....

Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand Details What Bruins ‘Have To Build’ This Season

Members of the Boston Bruins will be the first to say it. They have not responded to the best of their potential in every game this year. “There’s been a few games this year where we had the lead or we were tied and and we kind of let it slip away from us,” assistant captain Brad Marchand admitted to reporters Saturday.
NHL
Shayne Gostisbehere
Travis Boyd
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Panarin on his fine for Marchand glove toss: “I don’t like that guy”

Artemi Panarin spoke after New York Rangers practice today, and as you could imagine the main topic was what Brad Marchand said to him. “It’s important to to let people know I didn’t start it,” Panarin explained per USA Today’s Vince Mercogliano. “I didn’t say good things about him, too, but I think when you touch country, it’s different. Probably all Russians would want to defend their country.”
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Brutal Headshot During Kings-Leafs Game.

Another dirty incident in the NHL last night. We saw a pretty brutal headshot during the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings game. 21 year old rookie Rasmus Kupari of the Kings took out Leafs' foward David Kampf. The play was clearly dirty and Kampf did not return to...
NHL
#Coyotes#Drought#American
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Moved to IR

Fischer (upper body) was placed on IR on Monday. Assuming the move is retroactive to his absence Saturday, Fischer could return by this coming Saturday's game against the Red Wings. The 24-year-old winger has chipped in five points through 14 games in a bottom-six role for Arizona.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Sends assist Sunday

Trouba produced an assist, five shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils. Trouba has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, collecting a goal and three helpers in that span. The 27-year-old defenseman is starting to supplement his non-scoring production with more stable offense. He's at six points, 39 shots on net, 39 hits, 28 blocks, 19 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 15 contests. Trouba is a lock for top-four minutes, and he should push for a 30-point pace even as Adam Fox has a tight grip on most of the power-play time among Rangers blueliners.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Dmitrij Jaskin: Placed on IR

Jaskin (lower body) was placed on IR on Monday. This move comes as no surprise considering Jaskin's expected to be sidelined long term. The move to IR ensures that he'll miss at least a week, but Jaskin's expected to be out far longer than that with an injury that could be season-ending.
HOCKEY
Arizona Coyotes
NHL
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Devils' Jesper Bratt: Goal and assist Sunday

Bratt scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. Bratt opened the scoring at 15:23 of the first period and also set up a Dougie Hamilton goal in the second. The 23-year-old Bratt is on a four-game point streak, during which he has two goals and four helpers. The Swedish winger is up to 11 points (four tallies, seven assist), 36 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 14 contests overall, and that's with him not recording a point in five games to start the year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Johan Larsson: Placed in protocol

Larsson was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday. Larsson has produced five points through 15 games while occupying a middle-six role. The Coyotes recently recalled Jan Jenik from the AHL, and Larsson's absence should open up a spot in the lineup for Jenik.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Assists in consecutive games

Kessel registered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues. Kessel helped out on the second of Barrett Hayton's two goals in the contest. With power-play helpers in each of the last two games, Kessel is showing some life on offense. The veteran winger has seven points, 33 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 16 contests overall. With the overall lack of quality in the Coyotes' offense, it'll remain tough to roster Kessel this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Manages assist Sunday

Deslauriers recorded an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. It was a little odd to see Deslauriers logging second-line minutes at even strength. His assist came on a Sam Steel goal late in the third period, so Deslauriers didn't directly benefit from better linemates in this contest. The Quebec native has a goal, two assists, 68 hits and 14 PIM through 16 contests -- outside of toughness, he doesn't add much for fantasy managers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Contributes assist in win

Kuznetsov notched an assist, four shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Kings. Kuznetsov found John Carlson at the point, and Carlson's shot-pass led to a Garnet Hathaway goal to open the scoring with 3:30 left in the third period. The assist kept Kuznetsov hot in November -- he has a goal and eight helpers in nine games this month. The Russian center is up to 21 points (six tallies, 15 helpers), 49 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 17 contests. Considering he doubled his hit total for the year in Wednesday's contest, we wouldn't expect a repeat display of physicality anytime soon.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Contributes power-play assist

Nurse logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. Nurse has helpers in consecutive games after he went through a two-game dry spell. The 26-year-old blueliner has collected 11 assists in 15 games this season, with five of them coming on the power play. He's added 51 shots on net, 60 hits, 16 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating while playing massive minutes on the top pairing.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Takeaways from Blues’ loss to Coyotes

The St. Louis Blues returned to the Enterprise Center to continue a brief, three-game homestand versus the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. The Blues were almost fully-staffed and ready to go as defenseman Torey Krug, center Oskar Sundqvist, and backup goaltender Ville Husso returned. Also, Scott Perunovich made his NHL debut on Tuesday. Perunovich, a rookie defenseman, was recently recalled by the Springfield Thunderbirds.
NHL

