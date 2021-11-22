Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Contributes assist Sunday

Trouba produced an assist, five shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils. Trouba has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, collecting a goal and three helpers in that span. The 27-year-old defenseman is starting to supplement his non-scoring production with more stable offense. He's at six points, 39 shots on net, 39 hits, 28 blocks, 19 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 15 contests. Trouba is a lock for top-four minutes, and he should push for a 30-point pace even as Adam Fox has a tight grip on most of the power-play time among Rangers blueliners.
