Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Two-point effort in win

Chinakhov scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Chinakhov set up Adam Boqvist's game-tying goal in the second period, then scored another equalizer on his own in the third. That tally was Chinakhov's first in his young career. The 21-year-old is up to four points, 21 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through nine appearances. He's seen second-line usage at even strength lately, though he could bounce around the lineup throughout the season.
Comments / 0