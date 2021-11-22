ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Two-point effort in win

Tkachuk picked up two assists in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Bruins. He had a...

matchsticksandgasoline.com

HOTN: Matthew Tkachuk Makes The Senators Pay

The Flames took care of business in Ottawa this afternoon, blanking the Senators 4-0. This was a BADLY needed win as the Flames had been having a tough go of it lately. Yeah, it’s the Senators and they were down 12 players due to Covid and injuries, but you still have to play AND beat who’s on the ice in front of you. They did not do that against San Jose and it looks as if they learned their lesson.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Big brother prevails as Matthew Tkachuk's Flames beat Brady's Senators

OTTAWA -- Kneeling opposite one another at centre ice during pre-game warmup, Matthew Tkachuk got his first glimpse of the C on brother Brady’s jersey. Asked afterward what he was laughing about as he pointed to the A on his chest, he took the opportunity to do what older brothers typically do: remind everyone who the boss is.
NHL
markerzone.com

MATTHEW TKACHUK JOKES ABOUT YOUNGER BROTHER HAVING THE 'C' BEFORE HIM

The Tkachuk brothers, Matthew and Brady, have made quite the names for themselves in the NHL already. Matthew, playing for the Calgary Flames, has become one of their best players and a rising star power forward in the league. Brady, on the other hand, recently became the captain of the Ottawa Senators after showing his leadership qualities over the past couple of seasons.
NHL
West Hawaii Today

Tkachuk lifts Flames over Blackhawks 5-2 for 4th straight

CALGARY, Alberta — Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie on a fortunate bounce with 5:35 left and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Tkachuk’s centering pass went off the skate of Chicago defenseman Seth Jones and over the shoulder of goalie...
NHL
Johnny Gaudreau
Noah Hanifin
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
NHL

Tkachuk breaks tie in third to help Flames defeat Blackhawks

CALGARY -- Matthew Tkachuk scored with 5:35 remaining in the third period, and the Calgary Flames won 5-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Dillon Dube and Milan Lucic scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves for the Flames (12-3-5), who won their fourth straight to open three in a row at home following a season-long seven-game road trip. Calgary has points in seven straight (5-0-2).
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

HOTN: Matthew Tkachuk Sends ‘Em All Home Happy

Another night, another 4+ goals for the Calgary Flames! This will be the fourth straight game and fifth straight win where the Flames have lit the lamp four or more times. This wasn’t a masterpiece by any standard, but the Flames gutted it out and broke a 2-2 tie with 5:30 left in the final frame and then the flood gates opened. Calgary would score two more times (Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau) after Tkachuk’s game winner and send the Blackhawks home losers 5-2.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Matthew Tkachuk on After Hours: Calgary is ‘my second home’

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk was a guest on Hockey Night in Canada’s “After Hours” segment following his team’s 4–2 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. CBC hosts Scott Oake and Cassie Campbell-Pascall touched on a wide variety of topics with the 23-year-old winger, who...
NHL
flamesnation.ca

What will Matthew Tkachuk’s next contract look like?

On July 13, Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk will become a restricted free agent. He’s one of four big pieces of impending off-season business for general manager Brad Treliving. What kind of deal should we expect to see for Tkachuk?. Tkachuk, so far. Tkachuk is 23 years old. He’s currently...
NHL
#Bruins
The Hockey Writers

Flames Weekly: Dome Sweet Dome, Lucic Ejected, Tkachuk Contract

Flames Weekly looks at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Panarin on his fine for Marchand glove toss: “I don’t like that guy”

Artemi Panarin spoke after New York Rangers practice today, and as you could imagine the main topic was what Brad Marchand said to him. “It’s important to to let people know I didn’t start it,” Panarin explained per USA Today’s Vince Mercogliano. “I didn’t say good things about him, too, but I think when you touch country, it’s different. Probably all Russians would want to defend their country.”
NHL
dallassun.com

Flames blank Senators for first win of road trip

Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist and Dan Vladar made 27 saves for his first career NHL shutout as the Calgary Flames defeated the host Ottawa Senators 4-0 Sunday. Andrew Mangiapane, Matthew Tkachuk and Nikita Zadorov also scored for the Flames, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Goaltender...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three-point effort Sunday

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Blues. His first two points came in the second period but his last was the most important, as he dished the puck to Kailer Yamamoto in the slot for the game-winner with only 28 seconds left in regulation. Draisaitl is on a massive heater, reeling off multi-point performances in three straight games and six of the last seven to pad his NHL-leading point total to 31 (15 goals, 16 helpers) through 14 contests.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Weekly: Point Streak Snapped, Mangiapane, Vladar, & More

Flames Weekly looks at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Two points in win

Chinakhov scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Chinakhov set up Adam Boqvist's game-tying goal in the second period, then scored another equalizer on his own in the third. That tally was Chinakhov's first in his young career. The 21-year-old is up to four points, 21 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through nine appearances. He's seen second-line usage at even strength lately, though he could bounce around the lineup throughout the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Sean Monahan: Two helpers in Ottawa

Monahan notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Senators. The 27-year-old had a sluggish start to the season, going without a point in his first five games, but Monahan has kicked things into gear since. Over his last 10 contests, he's amassed two goals and eight points.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Elias Lindholm: Two points in Sunday's win

Lindholm scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Senators. The Flames dominated an undermanned Senators squad that's dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in its locker room, and Lindholm took the opportunity to snap a brief three-game point drought. The 26-year-old now has an impressive eight goals and 16 points through 15 contests.
NHL
Reuters

Flames torch Sabres for another shutout win

EditorsNote: updates Markstrom’s save total in second graf; changes to Mangiapane’s in seventh graf. Johnny Gaudreau and Andrew Mangiapane each scored twice to lead the visiting Calgary Flames to a 5-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Matthew Tkachuk collected one goal and two assists, Christopher Tanev had two...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Brendan Lemieux: Two-point effort Saturday

Lemieux scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes. The 25-year-old has never been a big offensive threat, but he's been giving the Kings a little boost off the fourth line lately. Over his last five games, Lemieux has three goals and four points, accounting for all his production on the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two points in Tuesday's win

Matthews scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Predators. He opened the scoring midway through the first period, taking a cross-ice feed from William Nylander and wiring it past Juuse Saros, and Jack Campbell took care of the rest in the Toronto net. Matthews has a four-game point streak going, and on the season he's up to seven goals and 14 points in 14 games.
NHL

