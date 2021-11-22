Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Two-point effort in win

The Flames took care of business in Ottawa this afternoon, blanking the Senators 4-0. This was a BADLY needed win as the Flames had been having a tough go of it lately. Yeah, it’s the Senators and they were down 12 players due to Covid and injuries, but you still have to play AND beat who’s on the ice in front of you. They did not do that against San Jose and it looks as if they learned their lesson.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO