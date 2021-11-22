Dairy Ingredients Market By Technology Advancements & Business Outlook

The air velocity meter measures the speed or the flow rate of air for a particular application. Apart from the air velocity, there are some multifunctional air velocity meters are also available that helps to different parameters, such as temperature, pressure and humidity. Some of the prominent air velocity meter manufacturers are also providing data recording feature for future references. Some of the advanced flow advanced air velocity meter also allows measuring the air parameters periodically. Many air velocity meter manufacturers are providing an optional software feature for the detailed analysis, via computer. The requirement for air parameter measurement varies widely depending upon the application. The competition in the global air velocity meter market is growing further with as per the introduction of new technologies and products along with better technological integration.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO