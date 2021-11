AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety wants the traveling public to know troopers are not going to be on Thanksgiving break. In fact, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will increase enforcement on the roads from Wednesday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 28, DPS said in a news release Monday, Nov. 22. DPS Troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations. “This Thanksgiving more people will be out and it’s important to remember it’s up to each one of us to...

