Douglas wrestling team begins practice with new head coach

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Boys’ basketball team started practice this past Monday under new Head Coach Derek Hall, who takes over the program following Jeff Ebling, who accepted the Head Boys’ Basketball job at Indianola. Coach Hall welcomes back two players last season that logged a lot of varsity minutes. Seniors...
CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools.
But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos.
“We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.”
Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
Team Liquid are certainly going for it in 2022. According to BloopGG from DotEsports, Andre Guilhoto, former Immortals Coach will be signing a two-year deal with Team Liquid to lead the rumored super team. This comes after rumors of Guilhoto being look at by the top LCS teams. Now he will try to lead TL to the promised land at Worlds 2022 and Worlds 2023.
It’s been a crazy few days for the Erie Otters on and off the ice. Late last week, the organization made a coaching change before falling to Guelph and London over the weekend. However, for new head coach B.J. Adams, he’s excited for his chance behind the bench and what lies ahead.
Marcus Requa, a longtime local youth wrestling coach and recent Spartan girls wrestling assistant coach, is stepping in as the head coach. The move comes after last month’s resignation of coach Todd Freeman. “I wanted the kids to have their own identity,” Requa said. “I didn’t want to see them...
The Ladysmith Lumberjill basketball team will have several familiar faces on the court, but a some what new one on the side line as Joe Clark enters his first year as the Jills new head coach as he will be assisted by Bethany Meltz. The Jills come into the 2021-22...
As girls’ participation in wrestling continues to grow in Oklahoma, Union is now the second school in the Tulsa area to have a program. Broken Arrow was the first to start one two years ago. Darin McAfee is the head coach of the Union team after previously working as an...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Marvin Hall will not be back as the head coach for the Peabody football team next fall season as he was relieved from the team on Wednesday, November 17. Hall finished the 2021 season 0-10 and that wasn’t the ideal season for the Warhorses. Marvin’s time...
“The 2021 season was fueled by amazing leadership from our 7 seniors, as well as our underclassmen responding to the call to step up! This team was special in the sense they all got along so well. Finishing 2nd in the SVC and making an Elite Eight appearance is just the beginning for the future of this program. Westfall Volleyball has been, and will continue to be a competitive program!” —Head Coach Stacy Caudill.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Zach Prince has gone from assistant to the new head coach of New Mexico United. Prince is the second coach in the history of the franchise. He fills the vacancy left by Troy Lesesne, who choose not to renew his contract after a third season. Prince...
Three-time Olympic wrestler Kenny Monday has joined the SPIRE Institute and Academy to be the head coach of the wrestling program. While conducting camps and clinics around the region, Monday was inspired to wrestle thanks to interactions with the 1972 Olympic team, including James Carr. SPIRE’s official launch of the...
Leopard basketball season began with the De Queen junior high teams hosting Wright City, Okla. The Cubs and the Lumberjax each won a game. The De Queen girls overwhelmed the visitors 39-24. Landri Liggin hit two 3-points and scored nine points in the first quarter as the home team took a 16-4 lead. It was 24-9 at the half and 30-14 at the end of the third quarter.
Nate Robinson and Graceland University have parted ways as the school has announced a change in leadership atop the football program. Robinson led the program for three seasons, starting in 2019. They played in a few tight games that first season, but ultimately finished winless. They played a shortened five-game schedule last fall, but failed to find a win then as well.
There are many questions entering the 2021-22 wrestling season after many of the top wrestlers from The Goshen News coverage area last season are now graduated. Four of the five area wrestlers to make it to the state tournament last year — Goshen’s Vicente Eckman (106 pounds), Northridge’s Ibrahim Khaoucha (195) and Wawasee’s Brenden Dilley (126) and Jace Alexander (138) — all graduated, leaving Goshen senior Nick Olson as the lone state qualifier returning this season.
When Jeremy Clark was hired at Willis, one of the first things he noticed was the Wildcats’ record. Last season Willis went 2-25. But Clark wasn’t concerned about the record. He turned on the film and watched what kind of team he was inheriting. “When I watched the games from...
KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer announced today that an immediate search would begin to replace head women’s soccer coach Chloe Roberts. The athletic department will conduct a thorough and national search to assure a permanent head coach is in place before the start of...
Wrestle House is set to make its return to IMPACT Wrestling. On the November 18 episode of IMPACT, Johnny Swinger lost his team a 6-Man Tag Match when he was submitted by The Demon. Looking dejected backstage about the loss and convinced he's hit rock bottom, Swinger left the building despite a pep talk from his friend, John E Bravo.
ADRIAN — Adrian is searching for a new head varsity football coach. Chris Gilliam, who has coached the Maples the past three seasons, stepped down recently. Adrian Athletic Director Chad O’Brien said the new search will begin soon with the creation of a team that consists of community members, students, teachers and administrators to “develop the qualities and expectations for the future varsity football coach.”
After the Iowa Hawkeyes became the first Power-Five school to add a women’s wrestling program in September, they found their first coach. Iowa announced Clarissa Chun as their first head coach in program history Thursday. Chun was an assistant coach on the US Women’s National Team from 2017-21 where she worked with former Hawkeye Terry Steiner and will see her new Hawkeyes squad take the mats during the 2023-24 season.
