Douglas wrestling team begins practice with new head coach

By Ben Burns
KEVN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Douglas Patriots are back on...

www.blackhillsfox.com

CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
The Game Haus

Team Liquid to Sign Guilhoto as New Head Coach

Team Liquid are certainly going for it in 2022. According to BloopGG from DotEsports, Andre Guilhoto, former Immortals Coach will be signing a two-year deal with Team Liquid to lead the rumored super team. This comes after rumors of Guilhoto being look at by the top LCS teams. Now he will try to lead TL to the promised land at Worlds 2022 and Worlds 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
yourerie

New Otters Head Coach Excited for Opportunity, Future

It’s been a crazy few days for the Erie Otters on and off the ice. Late last week, the organization made a coaching change before falling to Guelph and London over the weekend. However, for new head coach B.J. Adams, he’s excited for his chance behind the bench and what lies ahead.
ERIE, PA
Ben Burns
Skagit Valley Herald

Marcus Requa is new Spartan girls wrestling coach

Marcus Requa, a longtime local youth wrestling coach and recent Spartan girls wrestling assistant coach, is stepping in as the head coach. The move comes after last month’s resignation of coach Todd Freeman. “I wanted the kids to have their own identity,” Requa said. “I didn’t want to see them...
WWE
Ladysmith News

Jills set for season under new head coach

The Ladysmith Lumberjill basketball team will have several familiar faces on the court, but a some what new one on the side line as Joe Clark enters his first year as the Jills new head coach as he will be assisted by Bethany Meltz. The Jills come into the 2021-22...
LADYSMITH, WI
gtrnews.com

Union Girls Wrestling Team Ready to Begin 1st Season

As girls’ participation in wrestling continues to grow in Oklahoma, Union is now the second school in the Tulsa area to have a program. Broken Arrow was the first to start one two years ago. Darin McAfee is the head coach of the Union team after previously working as an...
TULSA, OK
#Mats#Wrestlers#S D#Combat#The Douglas Patriots
Circleville Herald

Volleyball continues to succeed under new head coach

“The 2021 season was fueled by amazing leadership from our 7 seniors, as well as our underclassmen responding to the call to step up! This team was special in the sense they all got along so well. Finishing 2nd in the SVC and making an Elite Eight appearance is just the beginning for the future of this program. Westfall Volleyball has been, and will continue to be a competitive program!” —Head Coach Stacy Caudill.
SPORTS
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: New Mexico United names new head coach

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Zach Prince has gone from assistant to the new head coach of New Mexico United. Prince is the second coach in the history of the franchise. He fills the vacancy left by Troy Lesesne, who choose not to renew his contract after a third season. Prince...
SPORTS
yourerie

Former Olympian Joins SPIRE Institute & Academy as Wrestling Head Coach

Three-time Olympic wrestler Kenny Monday has joined the SPIRE Institute and Academy to be the head coach of the wrestling program. While conducting camps and clinics around the region, Monday was inspired to wrestle thanks to interactions with the 1972 Olympic team, including James Carr. SPIRE’s official launch of the...
WWE
dequeenbee.com

De Queen junior basketball teams begin new season

Leopard basketball season began with the De Queen junior high teams hosting Wright City, Okla. The Cubs and the Lumberjax each won a game. The De Queen girls overwhelmed the visitors 39-24. Landri Liggin hit two 3-points and scored nine points in the first quarter as the home team took a 16-4 lead. It was 24-9 at the half and 30-14 at the end of the third quarter.
DE QUEEN, AR
footballscoop.com

Graceland is looking for a new head coach

Nate Robinson and Graceland University have parted ways as the school has announced a change in leadership atop the football program. Robinson led the program for three seasons, starting in 2019. They played in a few tight games that first season, but ultimately finished winless. They played a shortened five-game schedule last fall, but failed to find a win then as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Goshen News

PREP WRESTLING PRVIEW: Many area teams reloading heading into 2021-22 season

There are many questions entering the 2021-22 wrestling season after many of the top wrestlers from The Goshen News coverage area last season are now graduated. Four of the five area wrestlers to make it to the state tournament last year — Goshen’s Vicente Eckman (106 pounds), Northridge’s Ibrahim Khaoucha (195) and Wawasee’s Brenden Dilley (126) and Jace Alexander (138) — all graduated, leaving Goshen senior Nick Olson as the lone state qualifier returning this season.
GOSHEN, IN
yourconroenews.com

New head coach wants Willis to be tough, scrappy

When Jeremy Clark was hired at Willis, one of the first things he noticed was the Wildcats’ record. Last season Willis went 2-25. But Clark wasn’t concerned about the record. He turned on the film and watched what kind of team he was inheriting. “When I watched the games from...
WILLIS, TX
Kearney Hub

Lopers begin search for new soccer coach

KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer announced today that an immediate search would begin to replace head women’s soccer coach Chloe Roberts. The athletic department will conduct a thorough and national search to assure a permanent head coach is in place before the start of...
KEARNEY, NE
Fightful

Wrestle House 2 Set To Begin On 11/25 Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling

Wrestle House is set to make its return to IMPACT Wrestling. On the November 18 episode of IMPACT, Johnny Swinger lost his team a 6-Man Tag Match when he was submitted by The Demon. Looking dejected backstage about the loss and convinced he's hit rock bottom, Swinger left the building despite a pep talk from his friend, John E Bravo.
WWE
The Daily Telegram

Search is on for new Adrian head football coach

ADRIAN — Adrian is searching for a new head varsity football coach. Chris Gilliam, who has coached the Maples the past three seasons, stepped down recently. Adrian Athletic Director Chad O’Brien said the new search will begin soon with the creation of a team that consists of community members, students, teachers and administrators to “develop the qualities and expectations for the future varsity football coach.”
ADRIAN, MI
247Sports

Iowa women's wrestling team hires Clarissa Chun as first head coach

After the Iowa Hawkeyes became the first Power-Five school to add a women’s wrestling program in September, they found their first coach. Iowa announced Clarissa Chun as their first head coach in program history Thursday. Chun was an assistant coach on the US Women’s National Team from 2017-21 where she worked with former Hawkeye Terry Steiner and will see her new Hawkeyes squad take the mats during the 2023-24 season.
IOWA STATE

