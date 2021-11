Grand Monadnock Rotary Club (GMRC) is again distributing gifts to children in need living in the Monadnock Region. Operation Santa started in 1986. For 35 years, GMRC has distributed gifts from Santa through elementary schools, nonprofit agencies and town welfare offices. The families are selected by the schools and area agencies to receive gifts for their infants to older children. Santa's Wish Lists are made up by the parents for items that the children want (toys) and what theyneed (usually clothing). The gift ideas are not random, but what the parents select.

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO