Chargers Beat Steelers, Bengals Move Into Second Place in AFC North

The Bengals moved into second place in the AFC North on Sunday after the Chargers beat the Steelers in Los Angeles.

Pittsburgh rallied in the fourth quarter, but Justin Herbert guided the Chargers to a 41-37 win over Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.

Cincinnati beat Las Vegas 32-13 on Sunday afternoon.

They move into sole possession of second place in the AFC North with a 6-4 record. The Ravens lead the division at 7-3. The Steelers (5-4-1) and the Browns (6-5) are in third and fourth place, respectively.

The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1 pm ET at Paul Brown Stadium

