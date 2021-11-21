ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

5 Dead, Over 40 Injured After SUV Plows Into Wisconsin Holiday Parade

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS NEWS) — An SUV plowed into a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday, killing five people and injuring more than 40 others, the city says....

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

