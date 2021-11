While I spent the last six years binging Netflix shows, Adele won five Grammys, lost 100 pounds, and got married and divorced — all while raising a child. But after six long years of anticipation, the reigning queen of 2010s pop ballads is finally back with her fourth studio album “30,” which encapsulates her painful divorce through a sequence of heart-wrenching tracks. Just as I was running out of things to talk with my therapist about, Adele came in clutch.

