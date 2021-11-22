See BTS win big and perform at the American Music Awards

R&B starlet Summer Walker gave a performance of her hit single, “Unloyal,” at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. She graced the stage alongside collaborator Ari Lennox. Clad in a white dress lit by the glow of the stage lights, Walker crooned lyrics while backed by a live band, setting the mood for an intimate performance from the two-time Soul Train Award winner.
Singing, “I ain’t taking your sh*t today,” Walker gave room for her band’s saxophonist to give a soul-stirring solo before beckoning Lennox (who performed earlier in the evening) to join her. Dressed in a leather outfit, Lennox seamlessly picked...
Comments / 0