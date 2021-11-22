See BTS win big and perform at the American Music Awards

The neo-soul legend Maxwell operates on his own timetable, but we’re seeing a rare burst of activity out of the man right now. A couple of weeks ago, Maxwell announced the impending release of the new album blacksummers’NIGHT, the third album in a trilogy that’ll span 13 years. Maxwell also shared the new single “Off” and announced a 2022 tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe. Last night, he got a chance to show exactly what he can do onstage.

