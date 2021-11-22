See BTS win big and perform at the American Music Awards

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
Watch Maxwell Sing A Medley Of Classics & Accept The Living Legend Award At The Soul Train Awards

The neo-soul legend Maxwell operates on his own timetable, but we’re seeing a rare burst of activity out of the man right now. A couple of weeks ago, Maxwell announced the impending release of the new album blacksummers’NIGHT, the third album in a trilogy that’ll span 13 years. Maxwell also shared the new single “Off” and announced a 2022 tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe. Last night, he got a chance to show exactly what he can do onstage.
Summer Walker And Ari Lennox Perform “Unloyal” At 2021 Soul Train Awards

R&B starlet Summer Walker gave a performance of her hit single, “Unloyal,” at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. She graced the stage alongside collaborator Ari Lennox. Clad in a white dress lit by the glow of the stage lights, Walker crooned lyrics while backed by a live band, setting the mood for an intimate performance from the two-time Soul Train Award winner. Singing, “I ain’t taking your sh*t today,” Walker gave room for her band’s saxophonist to give a soul-stirring solo before beckoning Lennox (who performed earlier in the evening) to join her. Dressed in a leather outfit, Lennox seamlessly picked...
