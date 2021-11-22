ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Music Awards 2021 Recap: BTS, Cardi B & More | Billboard News

By Ciara McVey
Cover picture for the articleBTS takes over the 2021 American Music Awards with...

thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Cardi B Stuns in Black Velvet Peekaboo Gown and Strappy Heels at American Music Awards Red Carpet

Cardi B arrived stylishly at the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet roll-out in Los Angeles. The rapper and AMA host wore a floor-length, black velvet Christian Siriano gown on the carpet, accompanied by a simple pair of strappy heels. The form-fitting garment featured a multitude of risque cutouts, including one that traveled up the star’s thigh, showing off the “Up” singer’s curves. The gown was complete with an interesting high neckline and an absence of sleeves, creating shape and depth. The look echoed starlets of the past, giving old Hollywood glamor with a new-aged twist. The elegant dress was embossed with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Marks Her First Time in Heels on the Red Carpet in Sheer Gown at American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a dynamic entrance at the 2021 American Music Awards—simultaneously marking her first time wearing heels on the red carpet. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant swapped her maximalist aesthetic for classic glamour, arriving in an elegant black gown. The style featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and sheer flowing skirt, accented with layers of ruffles. Her ensemble was compete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as stud earrings and layered rings. The former “Dance Moms” star also wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Borrowed from Siwa’s “Dancing with the...
MUSIC
Olivia Rodrigo
Cardi B
Vibe

Givēon Wins Over 2021 American Music Awards Audience With “Heartbreak Anniversary” Performance

Despite debuting in 2018 with his self-released single, “Garden Kisses,” Givēon can easily be considered one of R&B’s most in-demand stars right now. He’s released two EPs, Take Time and When It’s All Said And Done—both of which were later combined into one cohesive project, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time. Following that success, he landed his first No. 1 as a collaborator on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” alongside Daniel Caesar. Now, for the first time, the soulful Long Beach, Calif. native took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards to perform his breakout hit, “Heartbreak Anniversary.” Originally a breakup song, he explained to Billboard, “Ever since that moment, I always tried to touch on relatability as the starting point. If one person understands where I’m coming from, I know there’s going to be a world of people who relate.” Under a hue of warm lights, the 26-year-old crooned the ballad to a crowd of admiring fans and even had a brief moment with a member of famed K-Pop band, BTS. The heart-wrenching performance meshed well among the other gripping performances throughout the night including Silk Sonic’s opener with “Smokin’ Out The Window” and Chlöe’s ever-changing, dynamic performance of “Have Mercy.” Watch Givēon’s performance below.
MUSIC
#Billboard
Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo Reacts to Her 2022 Grammy Nominations: ‘I’m Beyond Humbled’

The Recording Academy revealed the list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 23), which saw newcomer Olivia Rodrigo securing seven nominations — the third highest total for any given artist this year — including spots in each of the Big Four categories: best new artist, song, record and album of the year. Rodrigo took to Instagram after hearing the news, and expressed her gratitude at being recognized for her talents.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Cardi B Shares Photo of Her Spacious New York Mansion

Have you ever sat down and thought, "Hmm, what is Cardi B buying lately?" Well, wonder no more because on Tuesday (Nov. 2) the rapper shared a picture of her empty New York mansion on Instagram along with details about how and why the big purchase happened. The 29-year-old rapper...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ashanti Performs Medley Of Hits Following Lady Of Soul Acceptance Speech: Watch

Ashanti is our Lady of Soul at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Presented by Normani, who paid homage to Ashanti’s unique blend of early 2000s girl-next-door meets around-the-girl aura, the “Happy” singer took the stage to accept her award. “I am so humbled and so blessed to be here—giving all praise to God. A lot of people thought that I wouldn’t make it this far […] some people may look at my journey and think it was easy. It was not,” she began. “My career has been filled with so many peaks and valleys and it definitely wasn’t easy. I’ve been blessed to...
MUSIC
Entertainment
BTS
Music
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

2021 MTV EMAs Red Carpet: See the Best Celebrity Looks

The 2021 MTV EMAs returned live from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on November 14. Hosted by Saweetie, the event awarded some of the industry’s most notable talents with performances by Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Maluma, Måneskin, Yungblud and Kim Petras. Of course, the evening would not be...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tia Mowry wows fans with a series of figure-flaunting outfits you'll love

Tia Mowry meant business when she shared a very stylish video on Instagram and fans were falling over themselves for her fabulous fashion sense. The actress, 43, stunned her 9.4million followers with some savvy style statements we think you'll love. Tia clicked her fingers and transitioned between a chic, one-shouldered...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Ciara Rocks Sparkly, High-Slit Dress At 2021 ACE Awards In NYC

Ciara looked absolutely stunning in a sexy new look on Tuesday, showing off her killer figure in a sparkly, revealing dress in NYC. Ciara, 36, looked more stunning than ever on Tuesday in a taupe-colored, sparkling turtleneck dress. The “Level Up” singer arrived at the ACE Awards in New York City on Nov. 2 in the slinky number which featured long sleeves and a cinched waist, exposing her exquisitely toned legs with a high slit. The dress wrapped around her hips with a sarong-like silhouette, falling to her ankles to show off cinnamon-colored pointed-toe heels.
CELEBRITIES

