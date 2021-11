Christine Walker is making progress analyzing housing opportunities for Teton County School District No 1. As a contracted consultant for the district, Walker has worked since August to identify the housing needs of teachers, custodians and other staff members. Employee housing is essential to hiring and staff retention, but the district also recognizes the need to diversify its offerings. For example, staffers with growing families need space for children and pets to roam, while others might be content with a studio.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 11 DAYS AGO