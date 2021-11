BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brianna Ross made headlines last month when the Baltimore County Public Schools teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. Now, she’s being recognized as one of the first ever BCPS Superintendent Fellows. Ross will be joined by Brad Fisher, the Maryland State Education Association’s Support Professional of the Year, as the program’s first fellows. The BCPS Superintendent Fellowship program aims to bring together the school district’s outstanding educators and provide them with a year-long opportunity to work with different groups to engage in community outreach and “better understand the complexities of leading through change.” The school district announced the...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO